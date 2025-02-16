Padres Bolster Roster Depth with Heyward, Joe Signings

The San Diego Padres have made moves to address their roster needs before Spring Training, signing veteran outfielder Jason Heyward and local talent Connor Joe.

The San Diego Padres have been actively addressing their roster needs throughout the offseason, particularly in finding depth for their outfield and first base positions. With reigning batting champion Luis Arraez primarily slotted as the designated hitter, the team needed reliable options to fill the gaps in the field. Just days before the start of Spring Training in Peoria, the Padres made two significant additions by signing veteran outfielder Jason Heyward and utility player Connor Joe .

Heyward, a seasoned 35-year-old with 15 Major League seasons under his belt, boasts a strong reputation as one of the league's best defensive outfielders, having earned five Gold Glove awards. While his offensive performance has fluctuated throughout his career, his left-handed bat could potentially create a productive platoon with right-handed hitting Oscar Gonzalez in left field.Joe, a local San Diego talent who played high school ball at Poway High School and college baseball at the University of San Diego, signed a one-year deal and brings valuable versatility to the Padres. He is comfortable at both outfield positions but is likely to see most of his time at first base. Over his four seasons in the Majors, Joe has consistently demonstrated above-average defensive skills at all three positions. His journey is also one of inspiration, as he overcame testicular cancer in 2020, celebrating his first career MLB home run exactly one year after his diagnosis. The Padres are still seeking to fill a starting pitching role, a need that General Manager A.J. Preller typically addresses in the middle of Cactus League play. Last year, Preller made a similar move by acquiring pitcher Dylan Cease just days before the regular season began





