Padres blanked in complete game by Cardinals’ Dustin May

May tosses sixth complete game shutout in MLB this season.

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May celebrates after San Diego Padres’ Gavin Sheets grounded into a double play to end the top of the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 15, 2026, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — The Padres left Baltimore on Sunday having won a second consecutive game for the first time in three weeks and a second consecutive series for the first time in nearly two months. It was the late Orioles manager Earl Weaver who said first what has become one of baseball’s most-accurate adages — that momentum is the next day’s starting pitcher.

Dustin May was that pitcher on Monday, and he obliterated for at least a night whatever forward progress the Padres’ offense had made over the previous 10 days or so. The Cardinals’ red-headed right-hander shut them out for nine innings in the Cardinals’ 3-0 victory at Busch Stadium. As the crowd stood and cheered, May struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. and took a few quick steps off the mound and screamed.

It was Tatis who had wrecked May’s perfect game two innings earlier by drawing a walk. A single by Manny Machado two batters later would be the Padres’ only hit. For six innings, May threatened to become the first Cardinals pitcher to be perfect. The crowd at Busch Stadium gave May a brief ovation after he sailed a 97 mph fastball well above the zone to walk Fernando Tatis Jr. at the start of the seventh inning.

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Wynn made a diving stop on a hard groundball and threw out Jackson Merrill. And then a longer ovation serenaded May, and most in the crowd stood when Machado’s groundball split the fielders on the left side and bounced into left field. The cheers were almost as loud after Gavin Sheets grounded the next pitch directly at Winn, who fielded the ball, stepped on second base and threw to first base to end May’s seventh scoreless inning.





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