Padres appear intent on addressing glaring rotation needs

GM meetings providing insight into how aggressive the Padres will be in adding starting pitchers

Starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, who finished the season with the Dodgers, is the top available free agent. The Padres have, indeed, inquired about Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta.

They check in on Michael King as often as anyone, and he could return to anchor their rotation. Kaima Taira, Nick Pivetta, Clay Holmes and Trevor Rogers are bona fide targets too. It is all talk at this point. Discussions between teams and agents in early November are about the broad parameters of deals.

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And arguably more than any offseason before it, there are great unknowns because of the pending work stoppage and changes that could be part of a new collective bargaining agreement. But multiple people from within and outside the organization, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, said the Padres have aggressively expressed what seems to be genuine interest in the top starting pitchers on the free agent market.

And almost all of those people pointed out the circumstance the Padres find themselves in as the reason for what appears to be their undoubtable interest. There is “no rotation to speak of” at this point, was the gist of one source’s assessment.

There is also the matter of the Padres owners having repeatedly pledged the team will be a perennial championship contender, and that would be nearly impossible without adding at least two starting pitchers to assume the mantle atop the starting rotation. A reporter jokingly suggested to Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller on Tuesday during a media availability at the general managers meetings that the Padres might need to add three starting pitchers.

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Yu Darvish of the San Diego Padres pitches against Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Petco Park on Saturday, July 12, 2025 in San Diego, CA. Randy Vásquez, J.P. Sears and maybe Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish are the only experienced big-league starters on the Padres’ roster.

Musgrove threw three innings in 2026, all of them in two postseason relief appearances, and the Padres do not know at this time whether Darvish will return after spending 2026 on the restricted list. That means they do not know if the 40-year-old right-hander will fill a rotation spot and whether they will be paying him $14 million.

When Darvish decided to forfeit his 2026 salary following elbow surgery, he left the matter of the final two years and $28 million on his contract unsettled. He said at the time he believed he would want to come back but did not know if he would. Retirement remains a possibility, but by multiple accounts from people who are familiar with his thinking, Darvish wants to pitch.

Those same people said Darvish’s arm and body feel better most days than they have in many years after a season of being able to rehab at his own pace. The decision regarding whether he pitches in 2027 is said to reside largely with his family. Regardless of whether Darvish and Musgrove are in spring training, there will need to be other veteran pitchers to assume the top spots in the rotation.

Two agents said over the past couple days that discussions between teams and free agents has begun to stir in large part due to the three quality Japanese players who posted and have only until Dec. 1 to sign with an MLB team. Seibu Lions’s Kaima Taira celebrates as he set a new Nippon Professional Baseball record with 39 consecutive scoreless games at a stadium in Fukuoka, southern Japan, on July 1, 2021.

The Padres have expressed interest in all three — Teruaki Sato, who can play the corner infield spots as well as left field; and starting pitchers Hiromi Itoh and Taira. One person familiar with their thinking said they seem especially focused on Taira. Regardless of whether the Padres are able to sign any of the Japanese imports, those players signing would begin to move the market.

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As for the feasibility of the Padres signing Skubal, it seems likely he will get an average of more than $40 million a year. Two people in the organization said Skubal in brown could not be ruled out. But his agent, Scott Boras, is not prone to do the kind of creative contract that would seem to be necessary for the Padres to fit Skubal into their budget.

And such a signing would seem to run counter to the assertion by owners José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones that they would be prudently aggressive when adding payroll. The exact payroll figure the Padres will land on is not known, but the belief internally is that they will at least spend what they did last season.

Spotrac has the Padres’ current 2027 cash commitments at $208.6 million, which is more than $50 million below their final cash payroll in 2026.

“They’re very open,” Preller said Tuesday of Jones and Feliciano. “They’re committed to putting a winning team on the field. Exactly what that looks like, how much the exact dollars are, I think it’s kind of a little bit player-specific. We have some money coming off the books; we have some holes to fill.

” The Padres are also talking about some of the top hitters on the market, including outfielder Seiya Suzuki, and could need a first baseman.

“It’s definitely starting pitching and being able to fill out the rotation; that’s the priority going into this,” he said. “I think we like the core group that we have, position player-wise. Starting the offseason with a team where you have Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Manny Machado younger players too, like Ethan Salas and Luis Campusano … it’s a good mix of position players.

But obviously, starting pitching-wise, you’re losing Michael King, Nick Pivetta, Walker Buehler, at the moment, to free agency, so that’s a lot of innings, a lot of quality innings that we’ve got to replace. ”