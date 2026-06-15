Padres Announce Sudden Change to Starting Pitcher vs Cardinals

The San Diego Padres are trying a new strategy for Monday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

May 23, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during the first inning against the Athletics at Petco Park.

Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images The San Diego Padres have announced a different starting pitcher for Monday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.struggled mightily over his last three starts.

"The plan is for Lucas Giolito, who has worked four innings in each of his past two starts, to follow a reliever tonight with the idea being he starts the second inning and can get the Padres to at least some point in the sixth without having had to face the top of the order a third time," Acee wrote. Peralta will start the game for the Padres, looking to get a shutdown first inning before handing it off to Giolito.

As for Giolito, he's struggled across his five starts, sporting a 4.35 ERA over 20.2 innings. He completed five innings in each of his first two starts, and hasn't gone more than four innings since. Opposite Peralta will be right-hander Dustin May, who's 4-6 with a 4.21 ERA across 72.2 innings this season. This will be updated when the Padres announce a lineup for Monday's game.

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, June 15 is 4:45 p.m. PT/7:45 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres. TV and in the MLB app. Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies.

He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.





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