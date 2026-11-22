A 27-year-old who missed most of the 2026 season after undergoing ACL surgery has a chance to bounce back in 2027 after leaving the Padres for the Nationals.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Omar Cruz looks skyward after pitching during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Petco Park on April 1, 2025.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Pitcher Omar Cruz made his major league debut with the San Diego Padres in 2025, but he was mostly out of sight and out of mind in 2026. After six appearances to start the season at Triple-A El Paso, Cruz had an 18.00 ERA.

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Two months after being demoted to Double-A San Antonio in April, Cruz tore an ACL in his knee and underwent season-ending surgery.he signed a contract with the Washington Nationals on Monday, Nov. 9. The 28-year-old left-hander received a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Although Cruz is currently with Naranjeros de Hermosillo of the Mexican Winter League, he's unable to play.

"I think I’m halfway through the process, so we’re going to do everything to make sure it’s healthy and doesn’t have any lasting effects in the future," Cruz toldin Spanish. “I’m 17 weeks post-op now, and it’s supposed to take about 36 weeks before I can compete. I was just upfront, I came in, said I was still in rehabilitation, and they opened the doors for me to come here and do my job.

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” Cruz pitched 3.2 innings across two games for the Padres early in the 2025 season. Those are the only big league appearances of a professional career that began in 2017, when the Padres signed him as an amateur out of Hermosillo. The Padres sent Cruz to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the January 2021 trade that brought Joe Musgrove to San Diego.

But the Padres got him back two years later, taking him in the second round of the 2023 Minor League Rule 5 draft. In 2025, Cruz made four Cactus League appearances in spring training with the Padres. He allowed three runs in 6.2 innings for a 4.05 ERA. Assigned to Triple-A to begin the 2025 season, Cruz went 5-5 with a 4.75 ERA in 31 games at El Paso, with 88 strikeouts in 83.1 innings.

Those numbers suggest Cruz could bounce back to become a potential midseason call-up by the Nationals in 2027, assuming he returns to his pre-surgery form. Washington's bullpen depth chart was much shallower than the Padres' this season, ranking 30th in MLBJ. P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor.

A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.