Padel Gains Momentum Among Women in Colorado

Padel, a hybrid of tennis and squash, is rapidly growing in Colorado, especially among women. Coach Colleen Campbell highlights its low-impact nature and social appeal, making it an ideal sport for women. The state is seeing new courts and clinics, with plans for indoor facilities, as the sport expands across the U.S.

Padel , a dynamic hybrid of tennis and squash played on an enclosed court, is gaining significant traction worldwide, and Colorado is emerging as a hotspot for the sport, particularly among women.

A 2025 report by a padel gear platform revealed that 40% of global players are women, and the International Padel Foundation noted explosive growth in 2024. Colorado is not being left behind, with facilities like the Parker Racquet Club leading the charge. Colleen Campbell, a coach and padel program coordinator at the club, is at the forefront of this movement.

Campbell, who grew up in a competitive tennis family and played undefeated through high school, college, and tournaments before becoming a coach, later added pickleball to her repertoire before discovering padel. She recalls being captivated by the sport during her first exposure, calling it one of the most exciting sports she has ever watched.

After training at an established padel school in Orlando, Florida, Campbell returned to Colorado as an evangelist for padel, hoping to inspire more women to take up the game. Campbell believes padel is particularly well-suited for women, whether playing together or in mixed leagues. She points to the underhand serve as a great equalizer, preventing height or power advantages common in tennis. The surface, artificial turf over sand, is easier on the legs and knees, making it a low-impact alternative.

Padel is typically played in doubles, emphasizing social interaction, which Campbell notes appeals to women who enjoy sharing the experience. As a coach, she recommends lessons for all levels to develop proper technique and reduce injury risk. Parker Racquet Club offers private, semi-private, and clinic sessions, including women-only clinics. Currently, the club's padel courts are outdoor and seasonal, but plans are underway for indoor facilities.

Clinics cover fundamentals like stance, technique, core positioning, forehand, backhand, volleys, and terminology. A key differentiator is that players can let the ball bounce off the glass walls, using them strategically. Players use a hard foam paddle and a tennis ball. Once basics are mastered, Campbell suggests advanced training on wall play and shot selection.

The growth of padel in the United States has accelerated dramatically in the last two years, outpacing the previous decade. As of early 2025, there were 688 courts across 31 states with an estimated 112,000 players, according to the study. Racquet Sports Center at Aspen Meadows is another venue contributing to this expansion.

With its inclusive nature, social appeal, and lower physical demands, padel is poised to become a staple in American racquet sports, and Colorado is leading the way in fostering a community where women can thrive on the court





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