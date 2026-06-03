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Paddlers Arrive in Juneau for Celebration

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Paddlers Arrive in Juneau for Celebration
PaddlersJuneauCelebration
📆6/3/2026 6:36 AM
📰KTOOpubmedia
71 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 49% · Publisher: 53%

Paddlers from across Southeast Alaska and Canada arrive in Juneau to kick off Celebration, a gathering of Alaska Native people celebrating cultural revitalization.

Paddlers from across Southeast Alaska and Canada arrived in Juneau on Tuesday afternoon to kick off Celebration , a gathering of Alaska Native people celebrating cultural revitalization .

Thirteen canoes carrying Alaska Native paddlers landed in two separate groups - one in downtown Juneau and the other at Auke Recreation Area. The paddlers arrived in traditional canoes, known as yaakw, and requested permission to come ashore from the local clan. Some paddlers traveled from as far north as the Yukon, with one group coming from Haines Junction, Yukon. The paddlers were greeted by Alaska Native elders, who welcomed them to the community and celebrated their arrival.

One of the paddlers, Ughąts'etsӓna Ma Cheyenne Sparvier-Kinney, said the journey was a healing experience for her and her crew. She added that the trip was a symbol of their connection to their community and culture. The paddlers will participate in a Grand Entrance parade into Centennial Hall downtown on Wednesday, marking the official start of Celebration. Over the coming days, there will be various cultural events and performances, including singing and dancing.

Celebration is a biennial event that aims to promote cultural revitalization and preserve Alaska Native traditions. The event was started by the Sealaska Heritage Institute over four decades ago and has since become a significant cultural gathering for Alaska Native people. The paddlers' arrival is a significant moment in the lead-up to Celebration, as it marks the beginning of a week-long celebration of Alaska Native culture and traditions

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Paddlers Juneau Celebration Alaska Native Cultural Revitalization

 

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