Paddington Returns to Peru in New Adventure

Beloved bear Paddington embarks on a new adventure in 'Paddington in Peru,' traveling to South America to search for his missing Aunt Lucy.

Fans of the beloved bear Paddington are in for a treat as the iconic character returns to cinemas in a third adventure titled ' Paddington in Peru .' It's been six years since we last saw Paddington on the big screen, and this time, he's embarking on a journey to South America. The film follows Paddington and his human family as they travel to Peru to search for his Aunt Lucy, who has mysteriously gone missing from her retirement home.

As with all Paddington adventures, expect plenty of heartwarming moments, comical mishaps, and of course, a touch of danger. Speaking about the film, actor Antonio Banderas, who voices the character of Uncle Pastuzo, shared, 'There is a lot of adventures. There is danger but Paddington is fine. Paddington will always find his way,' adding, 'So, you can just put your hands on his shoulders and you're going to be okay with him!' Hugh Bonneville, who portrays Mr. Brown, remarked on the consistent structure of the Paddington films, stating, 'The structure is surefire, you know, certainty each time that Paddington will set off to find out something new about the world, will create absolute chaos in doing so and, ultimately, people will get wet in some way, shape or form. But then everything will resolve in the end, and we can all go to bed cozy and sleep comfortably.' Emily Mortimer, who joins the cast as Aunt Lucy, expressed her excitement for the film's wide global release, saying, 'No matter how you might vote, no matter how old you might be, you will probably get a real kick out of getting together in a cinema, you know, and particularly so excited to be in a movie that's going to be seen by millions of people all over the world, in cinemas first!'





ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paddington Movie Peru Adventure Antonio Banderas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Is Paddington In Peru Suitable For Children? Parent's GuidePaddington in Paddington in Peru

Read more »

Paddington in Peru Reviews: A Charming Return to Roots, But No Match for 'Paddington 2'Paddington Bear ventures back to his Peruvian homeland in 'Paddington in Peru,' a charming but less impactful installment in the beloved trilogy. While the film retains the heartwarming spirit and whimsical visuals of its predecessors, it lacks the mischievous energy and comedic brilliance of 'Paddington 2'.

Read more »

How Emily Mortimer's Mary Brown In Paddington In Peru Compares To Sally Hawkins' VersionPaddington standing in front of some alpacas in Paddington in Peru

Read more »

Paddington in Peru Popcorn Bucket Arrives at AMC TheathersAMC Theatres unveils a new limited-edition popcorn bucket inspired by Paddington's travel gear, celebrating the release of the upcoming film 'Paddington in Peru'.

Read more »

Paddington in Peru Popcorn Bucket and Drink Now Available at AMC TheatresAMC Theatres has released a new Paddington in Peru themed popcorn bucket and drink, perfect for fans to enjoy the latest adventure in style. The bucket resembles Paddington's suitcase, complete with his face and passport stamps, and can be paired with a special character topper cup.

Read more »

Paddington in Peru: A Charming Adventure Filled with Heart and HumorThe third installment in the beloved Paddington film series, 'Paddington in Peru,' takes the charming bear and his family on a journey to his homeland to find his Aunt Lucy. While it may not quite reach the heights of its predecessors, the film still delivers a heartwarming and entertaining experience with its vibrant humor, stunning visuals, and lovable characters.

Read more »