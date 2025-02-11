Paddington 3: A Bear-y Good Time

The third installment in the beloved Paddington film series sees the charming bear return with his family for a heartwarming adventure in Peru. Join Paddington and the Browns as they search for his missing Aunt Lucy, uncover secrets about El Dorado, and find new meaning in family and friendship.

He’s small, he’s brown, he’s furry and rocks a blue duffel coat and a red hat (no, not) like nobody’s business. His name is Paddington , and for close to seven decades, this tiny London-based bear has delighted discerning young readers with his extreme politeness, his propensity for getting into misadventures and his loyalty to family and friends.

Arguably the most beloved ursine hero in children’s literature — suck it, Winnie the Pooh! — writer Michael Bond’s creation has gone on to become a star of stage, screen, TV and toy shelves. A 2014 movie adaptation written and directed by Paul King, and featuring as the voice of Paddington, brought the world of Bond’s book series to life in a way that honored the stories’ anglophile roots and the character’s innate goodness. And its 2017 sequel doubled down on the whimsy, the quirk and the Wes Anderson-style formalism in a way that turned both audiences and millennial-hipster film critics into rabid fans. Not to mention that it officially kickstarted the conversation for a third Paddington escapade. Fingers, human and otherwise, were crossed that it would be a charm, or at the very least, not sink the franchise in syrupy goo. We can confirm that there is no cause for alarm. This third installment changes up a few key elements, notably subbing in longtime commercial and music-video director for Paul King in the role of Mrs. Brown (previously played by Sally Hawkins). It’s a little less twee, a little less idiosyncratic than its predecessors. But it retains the sunniness, the sweet yet unsentimental emphasis on empathy for your fellow man (and bear) and the slightly cracked sense of humor of the earlier movies in a way that makes it feel like a natural continuation. All that, plus it lets an internationally renowned actor go full Alec Guinness and features the single greatest onscreen singing-nun in the history of motion pictures. More on the movie star and the songbird sister in a second. First, we get an origin story. Once upon a time, a tiny cub in Peru climbed on to the branch of an orange tree. The branch snapped. The animal fell in the river. He was nearly washed away into oblivion. Luckily, a fellow named “Aunt” Lucy found the lil’ guy and raised him. Eventually, she encouraged her adopted ward to go to London, he was renamed Paddington by the Brown family because they found him at Paddington station and, well, you know the rest. In the years since our hero left for the land of Big Ben, his surrogate-momma bear has settled down in the Home for Retired Bears, located deep in the jungles of Peru and run by a holy order of nuns. Paddington hasn’t seen Aunt Lucy in ages, so he’s surprised when he gets a letter from the institution’s Reverend Mother. Apparently, his relative has been acting a little odd lately, and seems to be spending a lot of time in her room. It may be that she misses Paddington. Could he come and visit her? Speaking of mothers: Mary Brown has been pining for the good old days when her now-teenaged children, Judy and Jonathan, weren’t so grown-up. So why not make Paddington’s trip to Peru a full-on family vacation, for old time’s sake? She convinces her husband Harry, their housekeeper Mrs. Bird and the kids to make the trek as well. Once they all arrive at the retirement home, however, they’re informed that Lucy has gone missing. A clue suggests she may have gone in search of El Dorado, the mythical lost city of gold. The Browns need a boat to take them up the Amazon river, and quicker than you can say “Fitzcarraldo,” Captain Hunter Cabot appears. He and his daughter Gina can take them to Rumi Rock, where many believe the entrance to El Dorado is located, in their ship. What’s Cabot’s agenda in his eager agreement to take them to a possible treasure trove? Will Paddington and the Browns encounter their share of adventure and danger, as well as the sort of family bonding Mary desires? Will they eventually be reunited with the M.I.A. Aunt Lucy? Does a Peruvian bear shit in the woods? The sheer infectious joy and heart that this movie takes on its way to them that makes this threequel such a dopamine overdose. A few up-the-sleeve aces help, of course. Banderas’ boat captain happens to come from a long line of folks who sought to discover El Dorado, all of whom are portrayed by the Spanish actor; he gets to play everything from a greedy conquistador to an old-timey prospector to an Amelia Earhart-like female pilot. It’s a display of versatility on the part of the star, as if he was gifted with his own production of a one-man show. Yet there’s a clear MVP here, and that’s Olivia Colman’s Reverend Mother. From the moment her face lights up as someone off-frame hands her guitar, the Oscar-winner pitches everything at the level of demented, manic glee.





