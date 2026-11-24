GREEN BAY, Wis. – Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is in his fifth season in the NFL. A first-team All-Pro in 2023 and 2025, he has six interceptions in hi

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney celebrates intercepting a pass against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect GREEN BAY, Wis.

– Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is in his fifth season in the NFL. A first-team All-Pro in 2023 and 2025, he has six interceptions in his career. How? How has McKinney, who had eight interceptions when he was a first-team All-Pro in 2024, remained a premier ballhawk when his game-changing ability remains well known around the NFL?

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“I think that’s just who I’ve always been,” McKinney told Packers On SI on Sunday. “Always been a guy that’s been able to be around the ball, to make plays on the ball, use my instincts, and ultimately be a playmaker. I think it’s a very unique thing to be able to do.

“Even the good safeties, sometimes you don’t see them get a lot of picks. But some guys are different and better in different areas. So, it’s not taking away from them as far as how good they are. But I think it does take a special player to be able to get his hands on the ball frequently every year, even when they are game planning for you.

You know what I mean? So, it takes a special player. But I think just for me, man, I just continue to keep using my instincts and letting my ball awareness take over. ” Since signing with the Packers in free agency in 2024, McKinney has 16 interceptions – four more than any other player.

For McKinney, it’s the unmatchable combination of talent, intelligence and feel for the game that puts him in position to make plays and then make those plays.

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“I think a part of that is just play recognition, play awareness, route awareness,” he said. “I think I’m very good with route awareness. I think a lot of times that’s where it stems from is being able to decipher routes. A lot of times, I’m not even looking at the routes, but I can feel routes.

“And then obviously reading a quarterback, I’ve been doing that for a long time. I think it’s a mind game. I consider it’s really me versus the quarterback. So, whoever can manipulate their eyes or however I can manipulate my body position, make it look like I’m going this way but I’m actually already in my mind going the other way.

So just knowing different stuff and knowing the quarterback’s tendencies and what he likes to do. ” Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney celebrates an interception during a game against the Chicago Bears. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Packers defensive passing game coordinator Bobby Babich spends a lot of practice with the safeties. When Babich was with the Bills, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer had five interceptions apiece in 2021 en route to earning All-Pro honors.

So, he knows a good safety when he sees one. Before the 2020 draft, Babich said he had McKinney ranked No. 1 at the position. McKinney has proven Babich right. Since being drafted by the Giants early in the second round, he leads the NFL with 25 interceptions.

“I think some people come out of the womb with the ball finding them,” Babich said. “That is part of it, but the other part is the work he puts into it. I mean, God has gifted him with some incredible football acumen that’s just natural to him. But he works at it.

He works at getting the ball – and there’s so much that goes into getting the ball – but he puts in the time.

“Football is extremely important to him, and he’s got his personal goals. So, he has tremendous ball skills, tremendous football awareness. He understands when the route develops what they’re trying to do to us and then assessing how to read quarterbacks. He works at it all.

And I can’t say enough about how he’s putting himself in position to make plays. That’s what we talk about all the time. You have to make plays, but before you make plays, you have to put yourself in position to make plays.

” McKinney, a team captain who leads the secondary in the meeting room as well as the playing field, blossomed under former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and has continued his elite play under first-year defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

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“He really patrols that whole back end and then, obviously, you’ve seen when the ball goes his way, he has a chance to take it away,” Gannon said. “Six through 10 games, that’s a pretty high clip he’s taking it away. But the football character is what I’m so impressed with X about. He takes it on the chin when he’s wrong and he’s trying to always get better.

He wears a ‘C’ for a reason. ”Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland . | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect McKinney has an elite feel for the game. It was the case in 2024, when his streak of five consecutive games with an interception continued against Matthew Stafford and the Rams, and it’s the case again this year headed into Wednesday’s game at the Rams.

According to Sports Info Solutions, he has almost as many interceptions as completions allowed . It’s not as if he’s chasing plays; he has not been charged with allowing a touchdown since his final season with the Giants.

“I think it’s a study thing, but I think for me, man, I’m not going to lie, it’s a feel thing,” McKinney said. “I’m great at being able to anticipate things. Right when the ball is snapped, if he’s stemming a certain way, or if we’re in a certain part of the field of what he might run” are cues that lead him to the ball.

“A lot of times,” he continued, “I don’t need to look at the route. It’s like a feel thing. It’s kind of hard to explain. When you’re out there, it’s just like I can feel routes.

It’s weird, but that’s how I always have been. I hate looking at routes.. Because when I look at routes, it slows me down. But when I’m able to just kind of feel the route, it’s a lot easier.

I just can feel the routes a lot of the time. I’m not going to be right all the time. But I think for the most part I do a good job of being aware of knowing what’s coming. ”Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel.

E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008. With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design.

In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.