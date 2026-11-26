The Green Bay Packers were in a must-win game on their Thanksgiving Eve matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams entered the game with 6-4 records. A win w

Dejected Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is shown after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Green Bay Packers were in a must-win game on their Thanksgiving Eve matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Both teams entered the game with 6-4 records. A win would have given the Packers a one-game lead in the standings as well as the all-important tiebreaker in the race for the final playoff spot. The second half saw Blake Corum and the Rams’ run game grind the Packers’ defense into a bloody pulp.

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The offense couldn’t muster anything without Christian Watson on the field, as they mustered just two first downs in the second half before Jordan Love threw a back-breaking interception. As a result, the Packers are 6-5 and face an uphill climb to make the postseason. That reflects poorly on the top two men in the organization, and they lead off our list of winners and losers.