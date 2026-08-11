Evan Williams and Brandon Cisse Earn October Awards as Packers Defense Ranks Second in Takeaways

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams and cornerback Brandon Cisse have been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for October, respectively. Thier outstanding performances have helped the Packers' defense rank in the top ten in multiPle categories, despite key injuries to other defensive players.

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams and cornerback Brandon Cisse have been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month, respectively, for their outstanding performances in October. This dual recognition highlights the meteoric rise of the Packers' secondary under first-year Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The awards come as Green Bay enters a crucial matchup against the New England Patriots, with the defense firmly established as one of the league's elite units.

Williams, a twenty-five-year-old safety, recorded forty-one tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, three quarterback hits, a sack, and four passes defensed during the month. His achievements extend beyond October, as he leads the team with sixty-six combined tackles and ranks second in the NFL with forty-three solo stops, trailing only Denver linebacker Alex Singleton. Pro Football Focus has graded him as the best safety in the entire league through eight weeks of action.

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Brandon Cisse, the fifty-second overall pick in this year's draft, started all five of his October games and delivered a statistical line of twenty-one tackles, seven passes defensed, one interception, and one sack. The twenty-one-year-old has handled some of the NFL's most dangerous wide receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. His poise and intentional work ethic on the practice field have drawn high praise from teammates who view him as a mature leader far beyond his years.

The emergence of this elite secondary has been crucial in filling the void left by significant injuries on the defensive front. The Packers have faced the absence of All-Pro edge rusher Nick Parsons, who missed the first eight games recovering from knee surgery, and the season-ending Achilles injury to linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in Week four. Despite these losses, Green Bay ranks second in the NFL in takeaways and remains inside the top ten in passing defense, scoring defense, and total defense.

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Gannon has placed increased responsibility on the secondary to compensate for the front seven's limitations, and the unit has responded with elite-level play. Williams has elevated his game significantly, adding six passes defensed and his first career sack to his impressive tackle count. Cisse has contributed half a sack and led the secondary with eight pass breakups. Their ability to create takeaways has been a defining characteristic of the Packers' defense, which has surging despite the challenges.

Williams has been vocal about the collective nature of their success, emphasizing that individual awards reflect the entire unit's performance. He praised Cisse's character, stating that no one deserves the recognition more than the rookie. Williams noted that Cisse is never rattled or shaken, always knowing exactly where he needs to be on the field. This positive culture has helped Cisse acclimate to Green Bay after moving from South Carolina, with teammates helping him feel at home.

Cisse credited his teammates for making his transition to the NFL smoother than expected. He mentioned that despite worries about adapting away from the Carolinas, the group has picked him up even when he was down. The bond between the players has translated into on-field cohesion, allowing them to execute complex defensive strategies effectively. The unit is deep and diverse, featuring veterans like safety Javier McKinney and high-impact starter Javon Bullard alongside Williams and Cisse.

The statistical dominance displayed by Green Bay's defense extends beyond individual accolades to encompass team-wide efficiency metrics. The Packers rank inside the top ten in several key defensive categories, demonstrating Gannon's coaching impact. The defense has proven to be adaptable, finding new ways to attack opponents and generate turnovers even when key pieces are missing from the roster. The synergy between the pass rush and the secondary has created a cohesive unit capable of disrupting opposing offenses.

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As the Packers look ahead, the focus remains on sustaining this level of performance for the remainder of the regular season. The team faces a formidable challenge this Sunday against the New England Patriots, who are led by quarterback Drake Maye, the AFC Offensive Player of the Month. Maye has rebounded from a slow start to lead New England to four victories in five games, posting a passer rating of one hundred and nineteen point zero in October.

Williams expressed excitement for the challenge, viewing the matchup as an opportunity to showcase the secondary's capabilities against a premier quarterback. He noted that facing elite quarterbacks and pass catchers is a great opportunity to show what the team is about. The players are motivated by a chip on their shoulder, playing with intensity and discipline as they aim to solidify their position among the NFL's top defenses.

Looking forward, the Packers' secondary is poised to be a major asset as the season progresses. The young players are gaining confidence with each game, and their experience is accumulating rapidly. While there are questions about whether this group is fully battle-tested for the postseason, their current form suggests they are capable of competing with any team in the league.

The combination of elite talent, strong leadership, and a unified team culture has positioned Green Bay for continued success. As they prepare for the final stretch of the regular season, the defense's ability to create takeaways and limit big plays will likely be the determining factor in their playoff aspirations. The recognition of Williams and Cisse serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication that defines the Packers' current identity.