Packers Rout Patriots 45-27 as Jordan Love Dominates Drake Maye

Jordan Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns while Drake Maye intercepted three times as the Green Bay Packers defeated the New England Patriots 45-27.

The Green Bay Packers delivered a comprehensive victory over the New England Patriots on November 8, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Packers won by a final score of 45-27, dominating both offensively and defensively throughout the contest. Green Bay scored on seven different drives while forcing four turnovers that sealed the outcome early.

Jordan Love Outpaces Drake Maye

Jordan Love led the Packers with 372 passing yards, controlling the game from the opening whistle. In stark contrast, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye struggled significantly, throwing three interceptions in his first outing of that volume since Week 1. Maye finished the day completing 21 of 38 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

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The Patriots' struggles began almost immediately on their second play of the game. After a one-yard rush by Rhamondre Stevenson, Maye attempted a pass to Mack Hollins across his body. Packers safety Xavier McKinney intercepted the hurried throw, giving Green Bay excellent field position that led to an early 7-0 lead.

Maye's issues continued in the second quarter when his deep pass to Kyle Williams was tipped and caught by Evan Williams. This marked Maye's tenth interception of the season and highlighted a day where he looked unsettled against the Packers' defensive front. Although Maye found Rhamondre Stevenson for a 30-yard touchdown on a wheel route, his subsequent drive ended with another interception thrown by McKinney.

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Matthew Golden and Christian Watson Dominate

Green Bay wide receiver Matthew Golden targeted New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez repeatedly, resulting in significant gains. Golden finished with ten catches for 164 yards and one touchdown, often exploiting Gonzalez in coverage. One notable play saw Gonzalez slip, allowing Golden to break free for a 43-yard gain that flipped the field near midfield.

Christian Watson also had a standout performance, totaling 171 yards and scoring a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Watson's late scoring drive pushed the lead to 42-14, effectively putting the game out of reach for New England. The Patriots struggled to contain the Packers' receiving corps, which exploited mismatches throughout the afternoon.

Packers Control Ground Game

The Green Bay running game was equally effective, with Josh Jacobs accounting for 129 rushing yards despite battling a hand injury. Kaleb Johnson contributed significantly by scoring a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The Packers balanced their attack efficiently, ensuring the Patriots defense remained on the field for extended periods.

Green Bay's defense was anchored by linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who recorded a sack on Maye during New England's second drive. This pressure forced a punt that was pinning the Packers deep, but they quickly turned it around. Later in the fourth quarter, McDuffie stripped the ball from Stevenson after a catch, recovering the fumble to set up Watson's touchdown.

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Patriots Offense Stalls

The New England offense failed to generate consistent momentum after their early deficit. Despite trailing by 10 points at one stage, the Packers maintained a tight stranglehold on the scoreboard. Maye's inability to protect the ball prevented any sustained drives, and the Patriots could not capitalize on opportunities to close the gap.

Defensive pass interference overturned an interception by Christian Gonzalez, but it did not shift the momentum back to New England. The Packers continued to convert on critical downs, while the Patriots offense looked disjointed and unable to respond to Green Bay's physical play.