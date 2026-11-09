Packers RB Josh Jacobs Out 3 Weeks With Finger Injury Ahead of Vikings Clash

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs requires surgery for a finger injury sustained against New England, missing up to three weeks. The team faces a critical test against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will undergo surgery on his injured finger this week and is expected to miss up to three weeks of action. The injury occurred during the first quarter of the team's matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Jacobs left the contest immediately after the incident and did not return to the field for the remainder of the game.

Surgery Timeline And Immediate Team Impact

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Jacobs is set to have the procedure performed later this week. The recovery timeline projects an absence of a maximum of three weeks, which places him out for the immediate future. The injury happened when Jacobs attempted to stiff arm Patriots safety Craig Woodson. During the move, his ring finger became caught in Woodson's helmet, causing the damage that required the surgical intervention.

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The Packers' training staff attempted to tape Jacobs' hand on Sunday in an effort to get him back on the field. However, the decision to place him on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List prevented him from playing immediately. Despite his absence, the team continued to perform well offensively, defeating the Patriots 45-27 in a game where they displayed significant offensive firepower. The loss of Jacobs did little to hinder the team's momentum in that specific contest.

Running Back Depth Chart And Player Statistics

MarShawn Lloyd remains the primary backup option, though his availability for the upcoming week is uncertain. The former third-round pick has taken on a substantial workload in 2026, posting 57 carries for 149 yards. He has recorded two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown during this span. Lloyd has been the Packers' most consistent fantasy points getter, but he missed Week 9 due to a knee injury. It is unclear if he will suit up in Week 10, and the team may give him additional rest given his injury history.

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Kaleb Johnson emerged as a key contributor when the other backs were unavailable. The 23-year-old carried the ball 14 times against the Patriots, which was nearly double his second-highest total of the season. He gained 68 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt. His performance included a 34-yard explosion in the fourth quarter and his first-career touchdown, earning him 12.8 fantasy points in half-PPR formats. Johnson leads the Packers in rushing yards among running backs this season with 172 yards.

Josh Jacobs had been a central part of the offense before his injury. He tallied 36 carries for 80 yards and scored one touchdown in two contests since returning to action in Week 7. He also caught 11 passes for 68 yards. His output earned him 17.6 and 20.2 fantasy points in Weeks 7 and 8 respectively, ranking as the seventh-most among half-backs during that span. His return provided a boost to an offense that has struggled with the run, ranking dead-last in yards per game at 68.2 and carries per game at 22. The team runs the ball at the lowest rate in the league, at 35.3 percent.

Strategic Outlook For Week 10 Against Vikings

The Packers face a critical test in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are in the middle of the pack in run defense and are considered absolute demons against the pass. This matchup presents a significant challenge for the Green Bay rushing attack. With Jacobs out and Lloyd's status uncertain, Kaleb Johnson is viewed as a highly intriguing streaming option for fantasy lineups. He could see a similar level of volume and production in this upcoming game.

Pierre Strong Jr. also remains a viable option for managers looking for depth. LaFleur has turned to Strong in a number of short-yardage situations, utilizing him eight times in the red zone. Strong does not profile as a power back but is viewed as a speedy, elusive change-of-direction player. He averages about five carries and 12 yards per game. If the team misses Jacobs and Lloyd, a lineup featuring Strong could present the right time to take a flyer on him.

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Other running backs on the roster face different hurdles. Brooks was placed on injured reserve after injuring his ankle in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He practiced for the first time last week and could be ready in time for Sunday's divisional showdown. However, he averages an impressive 4.7 yards per rush across only four games. He carries at a very low volume, and analysts do not see him commanding enough touches to be worth adding to a roster at this time.

The offensive line and coaching staff must adjust to these personnel changes quickly. The team's reliance on the passing game, led by quarterback Jordan Love, has been significant given the struggles in the rushing attack. Strong was utilized eight times in the red zone, indicating his specific role in short-yardage scoring. The upcoming game against the Vikings will test the adaptability of the coaching staff. The team must maximize the efficiency of the remaining running backs to maintain their competitive edge in the division. The next game will reveal which player can step up in the absence of the primary contributors.