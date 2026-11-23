GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse was knocked out of last week’s loss to the Vikings with a rib injury. Before the end of the first h

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse was knocked out of last week’s loss to the Vikings with a rib injury. Before the end of the first half, Cisse jogged out of the locker room with the intention of re-entering the game.

The training staff said no. “We’ve got protocols and all those things, but I wanted to go back in,” Cisse said after Sunday’s practice in preparation for the Thanksgiving Eve game at the Los Angeles Rams. Cisse was one of seven starters who were limited participation at Sunday’s practice. It was the team’s second practice of the week – it was conducted in pads inside the Don Hutson Center – but the first injury report.

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“Huge,” receiver Christian Watson said about Parsons’ potential impact. “He’s one of the best players in the National Football League. So, to get him back out there, just his presence out there will be big time for us. Obviously, just the energy that he’ll bring just with his play style and even his energy on the sideline will be huge.

So, definitely excited for him to be back out there. ” Including Cisse and Parsons, seven potential starters were limited participation. The others were linebackers Zaire Franklin and Isaiah McDuffie , running back Josh Jacobs , center Sean Rhyan and guard Kevin Zeitler . Also limited were receivers and special-teams weapons Bo Melton and Skyy Moore .

This was the second consecutive practice for Jacobs following last week’s surgery on a broken ring finger. Coach Matt LaFleur was pessimistic about Jacobs playing against the Rams, though.

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“He did some individual, but he’s going to have to show a lot of progress today and tomorrow to be available,” LaFleur said before practice. With the assumption that Jacobs will not play, Kaleb Johnson could be in for a bigger load after leading the team with 10 rushes for 42 yards last week.

“Whenever my number’s called, no matter if I’m starting or not, going in and performing,” Johnson said. “ what got me here. So, it’s really just being me, really – the little stuff, picking up protections, being reliable. That’s really it.

” The new No. 1 line for the stretch run could include Rhyan returning after a three-game absence and Zeitler making his first start for his home-state team. The Rams will line up with a watered-down passing attack with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua on injured reserve. They still have reigning MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford, though, so a full-strength secondary would be important for Green Bay. Cisse has been one of the top rookie cornerbacks in the league.

His seven-game streak of not allowing a touchdown pass was snapped when he was injured on the Vikings’ first touchdown last week. When Cisse jogged out of the locker room and to the sideline, he asked for his helmet but his wish was not granted.

“I think it’s frustrating but just one of those things,” Cisse said. “It’s definitely harder for me at that time because I really, really wanted to be out there, really wanted to help and I just couldn’t do anything. So, that was frustrating because my life is kind of centered around football so, even when I went home, it’s all I’m thinking about. Yeah, it was frustrating.

” While he had to watch the final three quarters from the sideline, why was it so important to him to get back on the field?

“I think it’s just the kind of competitive drive in me,” he said. “I want to be out there every chance I get and I just want to be able to keep on making plays and helping my teammates. ”The Rams won’t have their dynamic duo of receivers with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams out. Combined, they’ve caught 100 passes for almost 1,200 yards.

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The other receivers on the roster have caught 25 passes.

“Obviously, you feel for him,” quarterback Matthew Stafford told reporters when asked about Nacua. “For a guy that puts a ton of effort into trying to be out there every single Sunday for us. He plays as violently as anybody in the NFL, especially in his position. He puts his body on the line for us.

“Unfortunately, he had to get some things fixed and cleaned up. I hope all that is in the best interest of his long-term health because that's what I care about as a human being and his future. He’s been a great teammate of mine and I want him to feel good again and if that's the best course of action, that's the best course of action. ” The receiver corps isn’t their only problem on offense.

Left guard Steve Avila and center Coleman Shelton did not practice on Sunday. They have not allowed a sack this season. CB Brandon Cisse , LB Zaire Franklin , RB Josh Jacobs , LB Isaiah McDuffie , WR Bo Melton , WR Skyy Moore , edge Micah Parsons , C Sean Rhyan , G Kevin Zeitler .

TE Davis Allen , LS Joe Cardona , G Justin Dedich , LB Nate Landman , CB Trent McDuffie , TE Colby Parkinson , QB Matthew Stafford , DE Kobie Turner . Note: Kobie Turner and Dedich have been designated for return from injured reserve and are in their 21-day practice windows. What the heck happened to Zaire Franklin? The Packers' starting linebacker and defensive captain explained the "freak" injury at practice.

⬇️Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008.

With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.