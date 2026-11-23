The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will play in the first iteration of the Thanksgiving Eve special when toe meets leather on Wednesday night. In a stro

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass against the Packers in 2024. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will play in the first iteration of the Thanksgiving Eve special when toe meets leather on Wednesday night..

The Packers and Rams are 6-4 and tied for the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs. The winner of this game will hold the ever-important head-to-head tiebreaker. Considering the Packers have lost a tiebreaker to the Vikings and don’t hold one against the Lions, they need all the help they can get.

Also read Packers Star Micah Parsons Expected To Play vs. Rams In Week 12

The Rams, like the Packers, are in a tough division and will have to play San Francisco and Seattle one more time before the season endsRams Pass Offense vs. Packers Pass Defense This matchup had potential to look very different when the season started. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams combine for one of the top receiver combos in football. The Rams won’t have either player for Wednesday’s game.

Nacua is on injured reserve with a knee injury that will sideline him for several months. Adams had surgery on his hamstring, which he injured in October, and has not practiced this week. Nacua has only played in seven games and Adams in six. They’re still by far the Rams’ top two receivers.

The next closest player to Adams’ 480 yards is tight end Tyler Higbee, who has 304. Among receivers, Nacua has 70 catches, Adams has 60 and everyone else combined has 27. McVay and reigning MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford have their work cut out for them to generate big plays against a Packers defense that is playing well. Tupac Shakur once had a song called “All Eyez On Me.

” This week, all eyes will be on No. 1. Micah Parsons is eligible to return after not playing since tearing his ACL and meniscus last December in Denver. The Packers have missed him, and are hoping the juice he provides can bring their defense to another level. The key for Green Bay’s defense as Parsons becomes more acclimated is to not become too Parsons-centric as they were a season ago.

Jonathan Gannon has been excellent at dialing up blitzes and putting his best players in positions to succeed. He needs to continue to do that even with Parsons returning. If Parsons is activated and does play against the Rams, he’ll likely be on a snap count. Even if that’s true, the Packers will be thrilled to have their best player back on the field in any capacity.

Combine that with the Rams’ lack of proven weapons at receiver, the Packers should be able to control Stafford.reen Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams in 2024. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect The Rams’ rushing offense is a two-headed monster led by Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Williams has 616 yards on 139 carries and Corum has 547 yards on 103 carries.

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Both are tough, physical runners that are hard to get on the ground. Williams and Corum have combined to force 51 missed tackles, according to PFF.

“You can’t tackle them. That’s what they’ve shown,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said.

“They’ve got really good contact balance. They’re both very strong, they’ve got really good vision, they’ve got good patience with their run scheme.

“I think what goes unnoticed is how they make it go with the acceleration when they need the acceleration, the hesitation when they need the hesitation to let the blocks declare. I’ve got a high opinion of both of these guys. ” The Packers’ run defense will need to buckle its chin straps to get them on the ground. They could get a boost this week with the potential return of Zaire Franklin to the middle of the defense.

For all of Franklin’s shortcomings in coverage, physical run games are what he thrives against. Green Bay’s defense has held up well against almost any run game they’ve faced this season. The Rams will make things difficult, but the Packers’ defense has proven trustworthy this season. Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett strips the ball from Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Packers’ offensive line is reeling coming out of last week’s debacle against the Vikings. The Packers had all week to plan for Minnesota’s pressure packages and crumbled. This week, they’re facing a different style of beast. Perhaps literally.

Kevin Zeitler said the Rams had a legendary group on their defensive line. Matt LaFleur called the stars of the Rams’ front “creatures. ” Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald are going to waltz into the Hall of Fame when their careers end. Donald came out of retirement to play with Garrett and chase a Super Bowl.

Garrett has played just three games but has three sacks. He trails Byron Young, who has 5.5 sacks, for the team lead. Donald has been quieter with 1.5 sacks and 4.5 TFLs, though all of the sack production came in the Rams’ last game.

“A couple of times definitely over the years, absolutely stress-inducing every single time,” Zeitler said of Donald. “The guy’s a monster – always has been, always will be as long as he’s out on that field. It will take every single thing we’ve got as a team and as individuals to get it done. ” When the ball goes in the air, the Rams’ secondary has some talent.

They’re missing big offseason acquisition Jaylen Watson, but he’s been replaced admirably by Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes. Their star, however, is Trent McDuffie, who has allowed a passer rating of 29.1 when targeted. Can the Packers find enough time for Jordan Love to get the ball to some of his pass catchers? Will those pass catchers get away from the sticky coverage the Rams’ secondary provides?

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Green Bay’s run game will have a quote from Adam Stenavich on its tombstone whenever this season ends.

“We didn’t block anybody,” Stenavich said in response to a question about a toss play to Kaleb Johnson against Minnesota. The Packers’ run game remains putrid. Josh Jacobs is practicing but is not expected to play; his presence in his two games in the lineup didn’t matter, anyway. Johnson has given the run game a little bit of a boost, but how low is the bar when 10 carries for 42 yards is considered a good day at the office?

“Running the ball, I think that’s the easy part for him,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “I think that’s what he does. Obviously, that’s why he’s in the NFL. And I think it’s just all the little thing – the pass pro, understanding our system, picking stuff up day in and day out – that’s going to keep making him better.

But he’s made some really fantastic runs, a lot of explosive plays. ” Can the Packers get anything going on the ground as a means to slow down the vicious pass rush the Rams can unleash? That feels unlikely. The Rams are 11th in rushing yards allowed per game and 10th in yards allowed per carry.

They’re tough. They’re physical. Simply put, they line up 11 guys on defense. Those defenses have given the Packers’ run game trouble this season.

Los Angeles Rams kicker Brandon McManus greets fans prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Trey Smack giveth. Trey Smack taketh away. That has been the case for the rookie kicker all season.

Smack missed a 53-yard field goal early in the first half that started the snowball effect. The kick was not particularly close as it leaked to the right early. Green Bay’s kick-return game took another blow on Sunday with Skyy Moore returning only to leave again with an ankle injury. His status for Wednesday is uncertain at this point, though it’s a positive sign that he’s practiced this week.

The Rams have had their own issues at kicker. Their solution? Former Packers kicker Brandon McManus, who was released after the team drafted Smack. He’s made all five field-goal attempts and all 14 extra points.

The Rams’ special teams have been a pressure point in Los Angeles during Sean McVay’s career. So far this season, that has not been all that different. The difference here, however, comes at kicker. In a cruel twist of irony, the Rams are more stable with the man Smack replaced.

JACOB WESTENDORF Jacob Westendorf, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2015, is a writer for Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: jacobwestendorf24@gmail.com History: Westendorf started writing for Packers On SI in 2023. Twitter: https://twitter.com/JacobWestendorf Background: Westendorf graduated from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay where he earned a degree in communication with an emphasis in journalism and mass media. He worked in newspapers in Green Bay and Rockford, Illinois.

He also interned at Packer Report for Bill Huber while earning his degree. In 2018, he became a staff writer for PackerReport.com, and a regular contributor on Packer Report's "Pack A Day Podcast.

" In 2020, he founded the media company Game On Wisconsin. In 2023, he rejoined Packer Central, which is part of Sports Illustrated Media Group.