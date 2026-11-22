GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have churned through six starting offensive lines. That includes four individual starting left guards and three right gu

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love tries to get rid of the ball while being hit by the Rams' Aaron Donald in 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect GREEN BAY, Wis.

– The Green Bay Packers have churned through six starting offensive lines. That includes four individual starting left guards and three right guards. A seventh combination – and fourth starting right guard – might be on the way, just in time to face the legendary Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night. Kevin Zeitler, who was going to start at right guard against the Vikings before suffering a triceps injury at practice, returned to practice on Saturday.

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So did center Sean Rhyan, who missed the last three games with an ankle injury. So – potentially – the Packers will line up for a must-win game against the Rams with an interior trio of Laken Tomlinson at left guard, Rhyan at center and Zeitler at right guard.

“We’ve got a lot of guys in that boat where they’ve got to prove it, prove function throughout the course of the week, and they’ve got to feel confident that they can go out there and get the job done,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked specifically about Zeitler, though the answer applied to Rhyan, as well. LaFleur last week said Zeitler suffered a “freak” injury at practice. So, what happened?

So, instead of making his first start with the Packers, Zeitler was inactive.

“Just triceps giving out for the first time ever and it’s like just shitty timing,” he said. “Also happening later in the week versus early. Luckily everything’s overall pretty good, and we’re just going to get through this week, and we’ll see where we’re at.

” Zeitler will have to prove his triceps is fine during the practice week and that he’s the better option compared to Travis Glover, who wound up starting at right guard last week after missing two games with a knee injury, or Aaron Banks, the former starting left guard who was taking some right guard reps when reporters were present on Saturday.

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“We’re just going to attack this week full speed, get everything done we need to be done, get through the week, and we’ll figure it out by the end of the week,” Zeitler said. The Wisconsin native and former University of Wisconsin standout was signed after the Packers’ Week 3 debacle against the Falcons. The 36-year-old arrived in Green Bay having made 213 starts, so the assumption was he’d quickly work his way into shape and into the starting lineup.

Maybe – and with how the Packers have handled their line this year, “maybe” is the key word – this will be the line they will roll with in hopes of getting to the playoffs and making a run.

“It’ll be good,” Zeitler said. “We’ll just keep it rolling. We’ll keep building. We’ll keep figuring each other out.

Hopefully, everyone gets healthy, and we can all start building on this final stretch of the season. ”Sean Rhyan was injured during the opening series at Detroit and missed the last three games. Saturday marked his first practice since the injury. He said Day 1 went “good.

”Like Zeitler, Rhyan will have to show he’s healthy enough to get through a game.

“I’m going to do the best I can,” he said. “Obviously, I want to be available for my team, but I don’t want to go out there and possibly jeopardize myself or my teammates because I can’t support myself, get thrown down into somebody else, one could turn into two and so on. “Rehab’s been going really well. Been just slowly climbing, hanging out, just trying to work through it.

First day back out. We’ll see how it feels tomorrow. ” At the time of the injury, the Packers had won three consecutive games with Laken Tomlinson at left guard, Rhyan at center and Travis Glover at right guard. With John Williams playing most of the Detroit game and then starting the next three, the Packers went 2-2.

That includes last week’s blowout loss to the Vikings in which the line was overwhelmed physically and mentally.

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“Yeah, it’s unfortunate,” Rhyan said. “This is like my first real time missed really ever in my career playing football due to injury, so it’s been kind of a learning experience of really not being able to do anything because you’re not allowed to. “So, it’s been weird, but it’s been tough watching. I never want to see our unit get the flak that it has been getting, just because of things that are out of our control.

But we’re working back. Hopefully, we’ll get everything straightened out, snap back from last week and continue on with the seven weeks we’ve got left. ” The challenge could hardly be bigger. Sensing a chance to win a Super Bowl, Aaron Donald came out of retirement.

After a two-year absence, he has played in eight games. He had the first 1.5 sacks of the year last week against the Cardinals. The ability of Rhyan and whoever is starting at guard to handle Donald will impact how much help can be given to the tackles to deal with another living legend, Myles Garrett.

“Well, I don’t want to say too much, but I think just as an athlete when you leave something for a couple of years and then come back, especially at the highest level, it takes you a little bit, but it seems like he seems to be snapping back right to kind of where he was,” Rhyan said. “A couple of things have changed, but I think he’s done a good job realizing that and kind of adjusting the way he plays because he’s older now.

Still a smart player. ” With the return of Rhyan and the potential addition of Zeitler, the Packers might have the ingredients to fix their worst-in-the-league offensive line. Regardless of who’s on the field, it’s long past time to put a winning product on the field. No quarterback has faced more pressure than Jordan Love and no rushing attack has been less productive, with Green Bay’s 67.0-yard average close to the worst in NFL history.

“The only thing we can do is do it out on the field,” Zeitler said. “It wasn’t pretty last week. I don’t think anyone can say otherwise. I think everyone’s acknowledged it in our room.

We’ve got to turn it around. The only thing that matters is things changing on the field. We can talk all we want, but nothing matters until it changes and gets done. ” I wrote Grand Theft Contract a few days ago.

How about Grand Theft Draft Pick? Here are the Packers' biggest draft steals between the releases of GTA 5 and GTA 6. ⬇️Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008. With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com.

In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.