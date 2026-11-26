Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was on the wrong end of a hit that led to an ejection in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was on the wrong end of a hit that led to an ejection in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Watson took a hard hit up high from Rams safety Kam Kinchens as he tried to make a sideline grab late in the first half. Watson remained down for a few moments before getting up and going to the locker room. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a concussion. Kinchens, meanwhile, was penalized for unnecessary roughness and was ejected for his hit on Watson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It didn't appear that Kinchens made helmet-to-helmet contact with Watson on the play, leading many to question the call on social media. The penalty was also pretty significant. The Packers were facing a fourth-and-1 on the play when Kinchens was ejected, and his hit was hard enough that it caused Watson to drop the ball.