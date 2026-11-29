As crews repair seawalls and roads on Small Business Saturday, local store owners urge visitors to support neighborhood shops and respect residential streets.

As crews repair seawalls and roads on Small Business Saturday, local store owners urge visitors to support neighborhood shops and respect residential streets.

“Today is Small Business Saturday and we hope we have a big day. ” Rita Prichard Anderson of In the Attic said foot traffic had fallen noticeably since the municipal pier closed earlier this year. As cleanup continues in Pacifica following days of damaging king tides and coastal flooding, local merchants are hoping the crowds drawn to watch the giant waves will stay to support neighborhood shops.

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Calmer weather arrived Saturday, though storm damage remained visible across the coastal city as crews repaired seawalls and several roads and beachfront areas stayed closed. At the antique mall In the Attic, a storefront sign read, “Today is Small Business Saturday and we hope we have a big day. ” Rita Prichard Anderson of In the Attic said foot traffic had fallen noticeably since the municipal pier closed earlier this year.