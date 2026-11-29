Three people and a dog were able to escape

Three people and a dog in Pacifica are uninjured after an accidental electrical fire broke out in the garage Saturday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Three people and a dog in Pacifica are uninjured after an accidental electrical fire broke out in the garage Saturday morning officials said. North County Fire Authority firefighters responded at 7:07 a.m. to a residential structure fire at 112 Paradise Drive near the Pacific Coast Highway. Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the garage of the single-story family home, according to the fire department.

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All three occupants and one dog evacuated safely, and no residents or firefighters were injured, the department states. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading beyond the garage, but rest of the house sustained minor smoke and heat damage. Fire Investigators ruled the fire accidental, and traced the source to an electrical failure in a permanently installed multi-outlet receptacle assembly inside the garage. Officials said electrical overloading may have been a contributing factor.