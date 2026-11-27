While this wasn't how many homeowners in Pacifica were planning on spending their Thanksgiving, dealing with high tides rolling in​, they said they are trying to stay positive.

"We're trying to pull together and have a traditional Thanksgiving. It'll be a little hard for the folks to get down here, obviously, because the roads are still closed.

And obviously can't drive down here, but we'll be okay," Les Kirvin, who lives near the Pacifica Pier, told CBS News Bay Area. His home was impacted by the high tides that rolled in. Dramatic video shows crashing waves knocking down part of the pier on Wednesday.

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"The high tides and the wave and the high surf we had was triple threats, so yeah, pretty depressed yesterday," Kirvin said. "What we have is a pack of sandbags and a pump trying to keep the water out of the garage. And unfortunately for a couple of times, it hasn't been able to keep up and we have gotten flooded. And basically, the whole first floor of the house got flooded," Chamberlin said.