Some Pacifica residents spent their Thanksgiving trying to clean up the mess left behind by Wednesday's destructive waves and king tide flooding.

Some Pacifica residents spent their Thanksgiving trying to clean up the mess left behind by Wednesday’s destructive waves and king tide flooding as even more seawater flowed down their streets.

Bigad Shaban reports. Some Pacifica residents spent their Thanksgiving trying to clean up the mess left behind by Wednesday's destructive waves and king tide flooding as even more seawater flowed down their streets. David Chamberlin did not expect to spend his holiday trying to unclog the six pumps he has running around his home.

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Chamberlin and his wife Dustine first invited NBC Bay Area into their home during Wednesday's high tides after their more than 500 sandbags weren’t enough to keep the surging seawater at bay. Chamberlin said water ended up covering their entire first floor. Wednesday's waves were strong enough to take down a part of the Pacifica Municipal Pier, which had already been closed for months because of structural damage found earlier this year. Beachfront properties weren’t the only ones being inundated.