Pacifica Pier remains closed over the weekend due to damage

Along the coast, Pacifica has proclaimed a local emergency due to damage to the Pacifica Municipal Pier.

The city shut down the pier on Thursday after staff noticed cracking separation and displacement of the concrete walkway. But now, it seems the damage is getting worse.

Christie Smith reports. Along the coast, Pacifica has proclaimed a local emergency due to damage to the Pacifica Municipal Pier.

The city noticed cracking, separation and displacement of the concrete walkway and structural area near the abutment and Chit Chat Cafe.after staff noticed cracking separation and displacement of the concrete walkway. But now, it seems the damage is getting worse.

“Lot people enjoy coming out here I been out here back when it was open all the way to the end and it was just a really cool experience,” he said. “I was surprised to see what it did over night from the initial cracks and how big it got it so it’s just sad,” Dave said. Along with the pier, Chit Chat Cafe is also closed.

Its owners posted on social media that they believe the cafe may have to be demolished. Now, flowers sit outside the establishment, and an online fundraiser for it has so far raised thousands of dollars.

“We have no control over of it at least our neighborhood is very very good to us they are very focused,” said Jack with the Sharp Park Market.





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