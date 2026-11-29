The L-shaped section of the Pacifica Municipal Pier collapsed Wednesday as 20 to 30-foot waves slammed the coast.

a portion of the Pacifica Municipal Pier, city officials warned people to avoid closed sections of the waterfront.

“Stay away from the debris and the closed area,” the city said in a Thursday press release. “Do not enter the water, walk on the closed beach or go onto or near the pier. ” The L-shaped section of the pier collapsed Wednesday as 20- to 30-foot waves slammed the coast. The storm also damaged portions of the Beach Boulevard seawall.

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The city and its contractors have filled one of the voids in the Beach Boulevard seawall and 90% of another, but a third void expanded in the seawall, according to the city. A local assistance center will open at Pacifica City Hall from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to support residents affected by the flooding.