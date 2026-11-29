Massive waves damaged Beach Boulevard and tore off the end of the Pacifica Municipal Pier this week, with high surf and rain still in the forecast.

Massive waves damaged Beach Boulevard and tore off the end of the Pacifica Municipal Pier this week, with high surf and rain still in the forecast.

With rain forecast for Sunday and 9- to 14-foot surf expected during high tide through Monday, homeowners enlisted neighbors and friends to help fortify their properties. City crews and coastal residents worked late into the night Saturday to stack massive barriers and clear storm debris after king tides battered Pacifica this week, with high surf and flood warnings remaining in effect ahead of incoming rain.

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Powerful waves estimated at 20 to 30 feet washed away sections of Beach Boulevard, sent seawater pouring down city streets and into homes and yards, and tore away the L-shaped end of the Pacifica Municipal Pier on Wednesday. Pacifica resident Kris Romo said she watched the end of the pier collapse into the surf.