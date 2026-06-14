Pacifica businesses launch 'Project 1334' in response to last-place ranking in WalletHub study

It's called 'Pacifica Project 1334,' and it's in response to a recent WalletHub study that placed Pacifica dead last among small U.S. cities for starting a business. Here's how the campaign initiative leans into the criticism with humor.

Known for its coastline, surfing and hiking trails, Pacifica is now grappling with an unwanted distinction: ranking last among small U.S. cities for starting a business, according to a WalletHub study that has stirred frustration and action among residents.

The report placed Pacifica 1,334 out of 1,334 small cities, quickly going viral and drawing sharp reactions from locals.

"Oh, you guys really suck for business, don't you? " is what resident Ed Ochi feared people would say. "Can I swear? " asked Jennifer Christiansen, owner of Art Space on the Coast, who was visibly upset.

Pacifica City Councilmember Mary Bier dismissed the study's broader significance.

"This does not matter. It doesn't. There is not a survey or ranking that is going to show the heart of Pacifica," Bier said. Still, the ranking prompted swift action from local businesses, which launched a campaign called "Pacifica Project 1334," referencing the city's position at the bottom of the list.

"It's all about turning lemons into lemonade," organizers said. "The lemon is like our bat signal something to believe in and something to get behind," said Robby Bancroft, owner of Breakers and Shore Shack restaurants. "One of the jokes was, well let's not suck as bad as they say we do," said Christiansen. "With it being lemons we want to squeeze them to make some lemonade," Miller said.

"And while we love real lemons, it more fun to have these squeeze stress balls and share them around. It's great for me to walk into a store and see a lemon. I just get so excited," Christiansen said. Businesses also incorporated the number 1334 into pricing promotions.

A local Round Table Pizza offers a medium one-topping pizza for $13.34, Longboard Bar features a $13.34 Pineapple Margarita Float, and Bancroft's Breakers and Shore Shack restaurants provide a 13.34% discount on merchandise.

"So I have my hoody if you want to come and support. It gets foggy in Pacifica, you get hit by a wave you want a hoody and this is the Shore Shack, the newest restaurant in Pacifica, so far so good," Bancroft said. WalletHub cited several factors for Pacifica's low ranking, including the lack of a centralized downtown, businesses spread across the city, a slow permitting process, and extensive coastal regulations.

The study also noted the absence of nearby angel investors despite the city's location in San Mateo County and the high cost of doing business. Local business owners acknowledged some of those challenges.

"This is a very expensive market to be in. We're in San Mateo County, we're in California, we're in the Bay Area. Real estate is expensive. Rent is my biggest expense, rent is my biggest concern," Miller said.

Efforts to reach WalletHub for comment were unsuccessful, and some residents said they tried to engage directly with the group.

"I actually wrote them back, hey, we want to improve things, no response," Ochi said. "I think there's an opportunity here through our economic development committee to close that gap and bring businesses to the table," Bier said. A community Facebook group now promotes Project 1334, encouraging residents and visitors to support local enterprises.

"Pacifica means peace so if you are finding peace and you want to find the heart of the community, you just have to talk to us locals," Bancroft said. "Come out, shop local, support your local community and try to discover your local business owners and business at the same time," he added. Crews respond to massive warehouse fire in Tracy; public asked to avoid the area





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