Pacifica business owners turn negative rating into a positive initiative

After WalletHub ranked Pacifica as the worst small city nationwide to start a business, community members and entrepreneurs are turning this into something positive.

, community members and entrepreneurs are turning this into something positive.

"We came up with what we call ourselves, we're ranked 1,334. We'll call ourselves Project 1334," Ed Ochi, the co-founder of the initiative, told CBS News Bay Area.

"We got handed lemons, let's make lemonade out of this. " The study compared 1,334 cities nationwide with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 residents. Officials said the best small city to start a business is St. George, Utah, and they had come to this conclusion based on business environment, access to resources and business costs.

"Convincing the world and the public that our town is not a lemon, so. We kind of came up the idea to go with that quite literally and we're now making a Shandy and a mocktail using local citrus," Alex Englund, the co-owner of Sharp Park Taproom, told CBS News Bay Area.

"Helping spread the image of the message of the campaign, and literally using lemons from our town to do so," Englund said. "One of the local pizza places is having a $13.34 pizza special on their pizzas. The bread bakers are doing a $13.34 combo. So, there's just been a really creative combination they're doing for 1334.

Art studio across the studio is offering a bracelet-making project for $13.34," Ochi said.

"The surfing community, the galleries, there's awesome food on the coast, awesome hiking trails. Tons of hiking trails," he said.

"We're working together as a group to try to change the story about what Pacifica's about. The businesses that started here work together and they work collectively," Ochi said.

"I'm just hoping we can get to a world where we have more shops that it's easier for them to live, survive in this neighborhood, this community. And we can continue to grow that image in the greater Wallethub community and beyond because it's pretty awesome little town," he said.





KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bay Minette ice cream shop owner, husband charged with harassing customer over reviewBAY MINETTE, Ala. -- A Bay Minette business owner and her husband were arrested for harassing a customer over an online opinion.

Read more »

Baldwin County ice cream truck owner offers free treats to first responders, military membersFrom June 14 through July 4, leading up to America’s 250th birthday, Dustin Smith will provide free treats to first responders and military members.

Read more »

Pacifica businesses launch 'Project 1334' in response to last-place ranking in WalletHub studyIt's called 'Pacifica Project 1334,' and it's in response to a recent WalletHub study that placed Pacifica dead last among small U.S. cities for starting a business. Here's how the campaign initiative leans into the criticism with humor.

Read more »

Pacifica Pier Faces Imminent Collapse Amid Emergency Stabilization EffortsThe Pacifica Pier, built in 1973, is deteriorating rapidly, with its concrete landing sagging and at risk of falling into the sea. Residents question whether recent excavation work contributed to the collapse, while city crews launch a five-day emergency operation to shore up the structure using rip-rap boulders. Despite surviving a record King Tide, the pier's condition worsened, sparking debate over maintenance and the impact of natural forces on aging infrastructure.

Read more »