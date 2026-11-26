A major Pacific storm brings heavy rain and winds to Washington. DHS accuses Gov Bob Ferguson of spreading lies. Safety tips for power outages and storm preparedness are essential for residents.

A formidable Pacific storm struck western Washington on Wednesday night, setting the stage for hazardous conditions as residents prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday. The weather system delivered a potent combination of atmospheric river rainfall, high winds, and coastal flooding that persisted through the holiday period. These extreme meteorological events served as the immediate trigger for widespread warnings and safety alerts across the region.

Storm Safety and Power Outage Preparedness

Experts emphasize that the most effective way to manage power outages is to complete all preparations before the weather system arrives. Residents are advised to secure batteries and alternative power sources, such as portable chargers or power banks, to ensure continuous access to essential devices. Keeping at least one power bank fully charged and readily available is a critical step for maintaining communication and lighting during a blackout.

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Food security is another vital component of storm readiness. While power is typically restored within a day during storms like this one, maintaining a supply of nonperishable food and water is recommended. Residents should keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to preserve temperatures; a refrigerator keeps food cold for approximately four hours, while a full freezer can maintain safe temperatures for about 48 hours, according to Ready.gov guidelines.

Generator safety remains a top priority during extended outages. Generators and fuel must always be operated outdoors and positioned at least 20 feet away from windows, doors, and attached garages to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Users should connect generators to appliances using heavy-duty extension cords and allow the equipment to cool completely before refueling to avoid ignition from spilled fuel on hot engine parts.

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DHS Allegations Against Washington Governor

Political tensions escalated on Wednesday when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security accused Washington Governor Bob Ferguson of spreading vile and hateful lies about Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. This formal accusation adds a layer of political controversy to the holiday weekend, as state and federal agencies clash over immigration enforcement strategies. The dispute highlights the ongoing friction between state leadership and federal law enforcement priorities.

The allegations directed at Governor Ferguson underscore the broader conflict surrounding immigration policy in the Pacific Northwest. As the storm brings local infrastructure challenges, this political dispute draws significant attention from media outlets and the public. The situation illustrates how natural disasters often intersect with and amplify existing political and social tensions within the state.

Community Stories and Local Business Updates

Amidst the storm and political drama, local cultural figures continue to share their personal histories. Michael Henrichsen, the founder of the Seattle '80s cover band Nite Wave, has reflected on how Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor's music influenced his upbringing. These cultural touchstones provide a sense of continuity and community identity during times of disruption and weather-related isolation.

Business operations face adjustments as the holiday weekend progresses. Many retailers and service providers follow standard Thanksgiving closures, with specific information available regarding when stores reopen for Black Friday. Consumers are advised to check individual store hours in advance, as the storm may impact travel plans and retail availability across the region.

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Legal Controversy and Health Insights

Legal matters also dominate local headlines, with Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank defending his decision to post the address of a woman he accused of stalking him. Sheriff Swank stated that if anyone attempts to target him or his family, the rules change, signaling a tough stance on personal safety and privacy. This incident raises questions about the boundaries of public figures sharing private information online.

In the health sector, Meier and co-authors concluded a 10-year trial measuring outcomes for over 300 patients treated with CyberKnife across 21 centers. Additionally, the Home Comfort Alliance released its 2026 Seattle furnace cost guide, noting that cold snaps do not create housing problems but rather expose existing vulnerabilities. As temperatures climb, many Seattle homeowners are discovering that their air conditioning systems run without cooling effectively, highlighting the need for regular maintenance and energy efficiency upgrades.