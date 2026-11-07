Pacific Storm Brings High Winds to Western Washington

Western Washington faces strong winds up to 60 mph and heavy rain tonight as a Pacific storm moves inland. Prepare for potential power outages and dangerous driving conditions this fall.

A significant weather system moving inland from the Pacific Ocean is set to impact Western Washington tonight, bringing with it strong winds and substantial rainfall. This fall season's first major storm will sweep through the region, with its center positioned well offshore and moving toward upper coastal British Columbia. However, the associated frontal system is expected to deliver a powerful punch as it makes landfall overnight.

Wind Speeds And Storm Warnings In Effect

Wind speeds along the outer coast are forecast to peak at approximately 60 mph during the night. Residents in much of the rest of Western Washington can expect wind gusts ranging from 45 to 50 mph. Authorities have issued a storm warning due to the proximity of the storm center to the coast, with wind gusts anticipated to reach up to 50 to 55 nautical miles per hour. These strong winds pose a risk of knocking down tree limbs and potentially felling weaker trees, which could lead to widespread power outages.

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Rough Seas And Marine Warnings Issued

The storm is also generating rough seas and powerful surf along the outer coast beaches, with waves expected to reach heights of 20 to 26 feet. Quick surf run-ups on the beaches are likely to carry debris such as logs and generate sneaker waves. Washington State Ferries is currently monitoring the weather conditions and may cancel late-night crossings, including the Port Townsend route, due to the dangerous seas and strong winds. A gale warning is in place for the rest of Western Washington's marine waters, with wind gusts up to 35 to 40 knots overnight.

Rainfall And Temperature Forecasts

Along with the wind, the storm will bring a healthy amount of rain to the region. Coastal areas and mountains are likely to receive between one and two inches of rain, while other parts of Western Washington may see between half and one and a half inches. The storm is classified as warm, with mountain snow levels expected to remain high at around 7,000 feet overnight. Mountain pass highways will likely have wet pavement, posing challenges for drivers. Low temperatures overnight are forecast to drop only into the lower 50s, with highs on Sunday expected to be above average, ranging from the mid-50s to the lower 60s.

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Safety Advisories For Residents And Drivers

Authorities are urging residents to prepare for the possibility of losing power and advise northwest residents to avoid driving during the strong winds, particularly those operating high-profile vehicles like big rigs and RVs. Many windstorm fatalities occur when motorists are hit by falling trees. For the rest of Western Washington's marine waters, a gale warning is in place. Clearing storm drains is recommended to avoid ponding of water on roadways and local urban flooding.

Outlook For The Rest Of The Week

The storm's associated wet and windy frontal system is expected to move further inland and weaken by Sunday. Winds in Western Washington should die down early in the day, and the rain will turn to scattered showers with sunbreaks. More weather systems are lined up across the North Pacific, poised to sweep onshore next week for periods of rain and breezy conditions. November is usually the wettest month of the year, and the recent change in the weather pattern from the dry October suggests November is likely to retain its wet reputation.