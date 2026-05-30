Pacific Rim: The Black - The Sequel Pacific Rim Deserved

Despite mixed franchise fortunes, Pacific Rim: The Black, an animated series on Netflix, recaptures the visual flair and excitement of Guillermo del Toro's original film. With a more character-driven narrative and emotional depth, it's the sequel Pacific Rim has always deserved.

When Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim debuted in 2013, it captivated monster movie enthusiasts like me with its unique visual style, elevating a conventional sci-fi script into something extraordinary.

The post-apocalyptic world, where humanity fought off kaiju with giant robot suits, seemed ripe for expansion. Despite positive reviews and box office success, Pacific Rim struggled to grow into a franchise. A prequel TV show is stuck in development, and the sequel, Pacific Rim Uprising (2018), was disappointing. Del Toro's epic scope and visual flair were absent, replaced by smaller-scale battles and unremarkable cinematography.

However, Pacific Rim's next offshoot, Pacific Rim: The Black (2021), an animated series on Netflix, recaptured del Toro's excitement. It ran for two seasons, offering a character-driven narrative and emotional depth that Uprising lacked. Set in the same universe but with its own story, The Black follows two siblings searching for their missing parents, using an old Jaeger. The show's gritty aesthetic, diverse visuals, and impressive scale make it the sequel Pacific Rim deserved.

Unlike Uprising, The Black maintains the grimy used-future aesthetic of the original, with dark, atmospheric settings. However, it lacks the humor of the first film. Despite this, The Black captures the essence of what made Pacific Rim great





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