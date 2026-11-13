Pacific Palisades Rebound: Equinox Gym and Bay Theater Set for Reopening Following Wildfire Recovery

Key landmarks in Pacific Palisades, including an Equinox gym and The Bay Theater, are reopening with upgraded amenities after significant damage and restoration efforts following the January 2025 wildfires, marking a major milestone in the neighborhood's resurgence.

will officially reopen its Palisades location on Dec. 15. The gym has been closed since the January 2025 wildfire that torched much of the neighborhood.

The newly minted gym at 17383 Sunset Boulevard will feature a members’ lounge, strength training floor, lockers, shower rooms, and a group fitness studio. A rendering shows the Equinox club in Pacific Palisades, scheduled to reopen Dec. 15, 2026, after being rebuilt following a 2025 wildfire. Pilates and personal training will also be offered at the new location. When the fires hit, the former Palisades Equinox was barely a year old, first opening in December 2024.

Also read Palisades Fire Survivors Find Community and Hope Amid Rebuilding

Run by Paramount Pictures, Caruso, and dine-in theater company THE LOT, the new Bay Theater will feature five auditoriums with immersive surround sound and laser projection. The new seats will feature adjustable foot, back, head and neck rests, USB charging, personal dining tables, and buttons you can press to order food and drink.

“The Bay’s return represents another important milestone for the Pacific Palisades community and the continued resurgence of Palisades Village. The theater will once again serve as a place for neighbors, families and film lovers to come together,” Caruso and Paramount said in aThe Bay Theater marquee at the reopening of Palisades Village on Aug. 15. The theater officially reopens with upgraded seating Nov. 15.following a $100 million restoration.

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The commercial hub was 99% leased upon reopening, introducing 40 new businesses, a third of which are brand new tenants. , a new modern Italian steakhouse, on Oct. 15. From Chef Timothy Hollingsworth, Alphabet Bar & Grill reopened at the village in August. A rendering shows the Equinox club in Pacific Palisades, scheduled to reopen Dec. 15, 2026, after being rebuilt following a 2025 wildfire.

The Bay Theater marquee at the reopening of Palisades Village on Aug. 15. The theater officially reopens with upgraded seating Nov. 15.