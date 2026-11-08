Pacific Northwest Storm Leaves 40,000 Without Power and Blocks I-5

Severe weather in the Pacific Northwest has caused widespread power outages affecting over 40,000 customers and blocked major highways with downed trees and collisions.

A severe weather event swept through the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, causing significant infrastructure damage and leaving tens of thousands of residents without electricity. The storm, characterized by strong winds and heavy rain, moved through the region late Saturday evening and continued into the early hours of Sunday, disrupting daily life and emergency services across multiple counties.

Massive Power Outages Across Multiple Counties

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported that more than 12,000 customers remain without electricity as of Sunday morning. The outage primarily affects Kitsap, Thurston, Pierce, and King Counties, where utility crews are working to restore power. Seattle City Light crews are also operating around the clock to address the issue, with 20,000 customers currently waiting for their lights to be restored. These combined outages highlight the extensive reach of the storm across the most populous areas of the state.

Also read Tropical Storm Pena Forms in Pacific; US Updates on Ohio State, Iowa, and Pope

Utility Challenges in Grays Harbor District

The impact was particularly severe in Grays Harbor, where the Public Utility District reported more than 9,000 outages on Sunday morning. This high concentration of failures indicates that certain regions experienced stronger winds or more vulnerable infrastructure compared to other areas. Utility companies are coordinating efforts to prioritize repairs in these hard-hit zones, although the full extent of the damage may take several days to assess and resolve completely.

I-5 Closure Due to Collision and Fallen Trees

Transportation authorities faced immediate challenges on major roadways as the storm progressed. In Lewis County, just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, a multi-vehicle collision combined with downed trees blocked all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Highway 12. Washington State Patrol confirmed the blockage, noting that emergency responders spent the night working to clear the debris and manage traffic. This incident underscores the dual threats of poor driving conditions and falling vegetation during high-wind events.

Advertisement

Road Closures in Clallam County

Further north, Clallam County officials reported that State Route 113 was closed about a mile north of U.S. Highway 101. The closure occurred approximately 20 miles west of Lake Crescent, where trees and large branches had fallen across the highway. These road closures not only disrupted commuter traffic but also hindered the movement of utility crews who needed access to isolated areas to repair power lines and clear additional debris.

Recovery Efforts and Safety Warnings

Emergency responders and utility workers spent the entire night removing fallen trees from roadways to ensure that critical routes remained passable for rescue operations. As the storm passes, officials warn residents to exercise caution while traveling and to report any downed power lines or hazardous road conditions immediately. The coordinated response from multiple agencies aims to restore normalcy as quickly as possible, though some areas may face prolonged disruptions depending on the severity of the damage to local infrastructure.