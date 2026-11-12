Pacific Island Leaders Warn of Island Disappearances at COP31

Pacific island prime ministers urge immediate climate action and grant-based financing as rising seas erase inhabited islands. Solomon Islands and Tuvalu highlight existential threats at COP31 in Antalya.

Leaders from Pacific island nations delivered urgent warnings at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Antalya, Türkiye. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Cooper Wale, Tongan Prime Minister Fatafehi Fakafanua, Tuvalu an Prime Minister Feleti Teo, Kiribati President Taneti Maamau, and Niuean Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi collectively emphasized that rising sea levels are already causing inhabited islands to disappear. They called for immediate collective climate action, deeper emissions cuts, and a faster transition to renewable energy sources to prevent further loss of territory and livelihoods.

Economic and Physical Erosion Costs

Prime Minister Wale stated that the Solomon Islands remain in a constant state of recovery from climate-related disasters, with annual economic losses estimated at $79 million. This figure represents five percent of the nation gross domestic product, highlighting the severe economic strain caused by environmental changes. He noted that sea levels around the country are rising by seven to ten millimeters annually, a rate two to three times higher than the global average. Consequently, several inhabited islands have already been erased by rising seas and erosion, forcing communities to relocate and rebuild repeatedly.

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The physical reality of these losses underscores the inadequacy of current adaptation measures. Prime Minister Wale urged major emitters to make immediate, deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to slow the pace of warming. He stressed that financial support must be grant-based, demand-driven, and flexible to effectively aid vulnerable countries. Developed nations were called upon to fulfill their existing financing commitments rather than offering conditional loans that exacerbate national debt.

Renewable Energy Transition Goals

Tongan Prime Minister Fatafehi Fakafanua urged countries to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and eliminate subsidies that encourage their use. Tonga aims to generate seventy percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and achieve one hundred percent renewable electricity generation by 2035. This ambitious target reflects a broader regional push to decouple economic growth from carbon emissions. The elimination of fossil fuel subsidies is seen as a critical step to redirect resources toward sustainable infrastructure and clean energy technologies.

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Prime Minister Tagelagi of Niue echoed these sentiments, warning of the financial burden of dependence on fossil fuels amid the ongoing fuel crisis. He urged countries to reduce their reliance on imported fuels as quickly as possible to stabilize their economies. The volatility of global fuel prices disproportionately affects small island states, which lack the economies of scale to absorb shocks. Diversifying energy sources through local renewable projects is therefore presented as both an environmental necessity and an economic imperative.

Existential Threats and Adaptation Limits

Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo warned that rising sea levels pose an existential threat to his country, which stands barely two meters above sea level. Despite these dire conditions, he vowed not to surrender their future, emphasizing that Tuvalu is developing elevated, safer land and strengthening coastal defenses. However, he stressed that adaptation measures alone would not be enough to protect the country from long-term inundation. The nation is simultaneously preparing for potential relocation while fighting to remain on their ancestral lands.

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau highlighted challenges facing multilateralism, stressing that international cooperation remains essential to tackling the climate crisis. He called for building long-term climate resilience and keeping the one-point-five degrees Celsius global warming target within reach. This requires phasing out fossil fuels and increasing global electrification to at least thirty-five percent by 2035. Maamau argued that without a coordinated global effort, individual national strategies will fail to address the scale of the environmental threat.

Financing Reform and Global Unity

Prime Minister Tagelagi also called on international partners to triple adaptation financing through grants rather than loans. He advocated for simplifying access to funding for small island states, which often struggle with bureaucratic hurdles and complex application processes. The current financial architecture is seen as misaligned with the urgent needs of vulnerable nations. Making funds more accessible and less restrictive could significantly enhance the capacity of island governments to implement life-saving infrastructure projects.

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Türkiye, serving as the COP31 president, warned that no country can face the climate crisis alone. This sentiment aligns with the calls for strengthened multilateralism and shared responsibility. The conference in Antalya has become a platform for small island states to amplify their voices and demand accountability from major emitters. The collective message from these leaders is clear: business as usual is no longer an option. Immediate, decisive, and financially supportive action is required to preserve the existence of Pacific island nations.