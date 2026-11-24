High tides along the Pacific Coast could break records and flood low-lying areas, complicating travel during Thanksgiving week.

High tides along the Pacific Coast could break 40-year-old records and flood low-lying coastal communities, complicating travel during Thanksgiving week. In the San Francisco Bay Area, tides could reach 2.6 feet above normal Tuesday before peaking Wednesday at 2.8 feet above normal, said Dial Hoang, a National Weather Service forecaster.

The Bay Area’s highest recorded tide reached 2.9 feet above normal in San Francisco on Jan. 27, 1983, he said. San Francisco's famed Embarcadero waterfront, which flooded during heavy rain last week, is again at risk of flooding. King tides, the highest tides of the year, occur when the gravitational pull of the moon and sun aligns to raise water levels.

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Their effects this year are being amplified by the ongoing super El Niño , which has warmed the ocean, leading to an increased volume of seawater. The weather service issued a high surf warning in the Bay Area on Wednesday, when breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet could overpower swimmers and sweep people into the ocean.

“Remain out of the water and stay off of jetties, piers, and rocks. Never turn your back to the ocean! ” the agency said in a social media post. Heavy rain forecast for Tuesday evening into Wednesday could worsen street flooding.

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San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, who urged people over the weekend to consider avoiding holiday travel because of an “extremely serious” situation, later said the forecast had improved somewhat.

“As you make plans for Thanksgiving, keep the weather in mind. Check conditions before traveling, and avoid unnecessary trips when roads are flooded or winds are strong,” he wrote on social media on Monday. Farther north, in Humboldt County near the Oregon border, the sheriff’s office ordered evacuations in a small coastal community where some buildings flooded on Monday, saying people needed to leave by Tuesday morning.

“The tides are expected to be higher by Tuesday, and the southerly winds will have been blowing for 24 hours by then, and so that will push the storm surge even higher,” said Matthew Kidwell, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Humboldt County. Coastal flooding also possible in the Pacific Northwest National Weather Service offices in Portland and Seattle warned of coastal flooding through Friday.

The most significant flooding could occur Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day as several weather systems bring strong winds and rising surf coinciding with high tides. Waves can sweep people off rocks or knock them off their feet and pull them into the ocean, the agency warned. Washington State Ferries has canceled several sailings because of high tides. About 300,000 people are expected to use the ferry system over the holiday weekend, and extreme tides could disrupt their trips.

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Heavy snow in the mountains could slow holiday travel over passes, especially along Interstate 90 east of Seattle. More flooding forecast for Florida In South Florida , king tides are expected to cause coastal flooding from Palm Beach to Miami. Water levels could remain elevated for several hours before and after high tide Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A storm arriving Tuesday night could increase the risk of flooding if it moves over land, the National Weather Service said.

Many South Florida communities were just beginning to dry out after slow-moving storms dumped more than 17 inches of rain less than a week earlier. The St. Johns River has been above flood stage near Cocoa since Nov. 2. Last week, it broke a record set in 1953. The river is forecast to remain at least 2 feet above flood stage, according to the weather service.

___ Associated Press writers Martha Bellisle in Seattle and John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia, contributed.