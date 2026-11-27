Indiana Pacers face Philadelphia 76ers in crucial NBA Cup game with key injuries. Analysis of roster updates, three-point shooting stats, and roster impact.

The Indiana Pacers prepare to face the Philadelphia 76ers in a critical NBA Cup contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday. This meeting marks the third matchup between the two franchises in just one month, intensifying the rivalry as both clubs vie for positioning in the tournament standings. The Pacers seek their first victory against Philadelphia this season, aiming to correct previous outcomes that left them disappointed despite strong performances.

Recent History Defines Current Stakes

The context for this game is rooted in two dramatic previous encounters that have shaped the current narrative. In their initial meeting, Indiana erased a 10-point halftime deficit to take a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Pacers outscored Philadelphia 36-13 in the third quarter, a dominant stretch that seemed to seal the win. However, the Sixers recovered to steal the victory, denying Indiana the early season win.

Also read David Adelman Calls Out Nuggets Players After Loss to Mavericks

Less than two weeks later, the Pacers traveled to Philadelphia seeking revenge. The 76ers, missing Joel Embiid, utilized a small-ball lineup that disrupted Indiana's rhythm. Ivica Zubac was pulled from the floor, and the Pacers struggled to find working lineup combinations. The game was decided at the three-point line, where Indiana shot a poor 25%, connecting on only 8 of 32 attempts. Philadelphia capitalized on this, shooting 42.9% from deep and outscoring Indiana by 30 points in a 131-124 win driven by Jaylen Brown's 31-point performance.

Injury List Impacts Roster Depth

Significant injury news has altered the available personnel for both teams ahead of Friday's tip-off. The Philadelphia 76ers are without Jaylen Brown, who suffered a hamstring injury against Miami on Wednesday night. Additionally, Ariel Hukporti is out with an Achilles injury. Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to illness, leaving his availability uncertain for the high-stakes game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Indiana Pacers are dealing with their own substantial injuries. Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard have been added to the injury report, significantly reducing backcourt options. T.J. McConnell remains on a minutes restriction, while Braden Smith is out. Ben Sheppard is out with a meniscus injury, and Johnny Furphy is sidelined with an ACL tear. Kelly Oubre Jr. is listed as questionable with a right hand laceration, Larry Nance Jr. is questionable with a right ankle bruise, and McConnell is also questionable with an ankle issue. Aaron Nesmith has been removed from the injury report and is expected to be available.

Three-Point Shooting Will Determine Outcome

Historical data suggests that long-range shooting efficiency will be the primary differentiator in this contest. The 76ers rank 15th in three-point percentage as a team, but they rely heavily on outside shooting to generate points. In the last meeting, Philadelphia connected on 18 of 42 three-point shots, with four players making three or more. The Pacers allow the fourth-most made three-point shots and the ninth-most attempts against them.

Despite giving up so many attempts, opponents only shoot an average of 35.6% from three against Indiana. This percentage is tied for the third-highest in the NBA, indicating that while the Pacers give up shots, they do not always surrender high-efficiency looks. If both Embiid and Brown are out, Philadelphia will need to lean heavily on their remaining shooters. Jabari Walker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anfernee Simons, and Dean Wade will likely see expanded roles to compensate for the missing star power.

Zubac Strategy and NBA Cup Implications

Ivica Zubac's performance against an Embiid-less lineup offers a clear strategic path for Indiana. In the previous matchup, Zubac had a massive size advantage but failed to punish Philadelphia effectively. The Pacers had no natural point guard running the offense, which hindered entry passes to the big man. Zubac was often ignored even when he was on the floor, allowing the Sixers to defend the paint without consequence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the last nine games, Zubac has recorded six double-doubles, averaging 12.8 points and 9.7 rebounds in just 26 minutes per game. He has shot 57.1% from the field and made 19 of 22 free throws during this stretch. If Embiid sits again, Indiana must use the three days off to prepare specific sets to utilize Zubac's size more effectively. Philadelphia will likely try to draw Zubac away from the basket to defend the three, but Indiana must punish them on the other end to win.

The outcome of this game carries significant weight for the NBA Cup standings. Both teams remain eligible for the next round, but the margin for error is slim. The Pacers face an extremely tall task: they must finish second in East Group B and finish ahead of any second-place team in East Group A or C. A victory would solidify their position, while a loss could jeopardize their hopes of advancing in the tournament.