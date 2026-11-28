The Indiana Pacers suffered a comprehensive defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers, highlighting significant offensive struggles and defensive lapses. Key players like Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith failed to meet expectations, while Jay Huff and Jalen Slawson provided sporadic moments of hope. The team's inability to execute plays and maintain focus resulted in a damaging loss that raises questions about roster stability and player morale.

The Indiana Pacers endured a humiliating 111-87 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 27, 2026. Philadelphia led wire-to-wire in a dominant display that exposed deep-seated issues within the Indiana roster.

Despite having three days of rest to prepare for the matchup, the Pacers arrived with visibly low energy levels. The inability to convert shots led to visible frustration among the players, which subsequently impacted every facet of their performance on both ends of the floor.

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Jay Huff emerged as the only bright spot for the home team, stepping up after being left out of the rotation in the previous two games. In twenty-two minutes of action, the center went 8-for-12 from the field, scoring 18 points and making all of his two-point attempts. He only had one rebound and finished with a minus-one rating in the twenty-four-point loss.

Aaron Nesmith had a particularly difficult night, missing all four of his field goal attempts and finishing with a season-low shooting percentage that highlighted his ongoing slump. He has now gone five straight games without connecting on a three-point shot, looking dejected and raising concerns about his role as the starting small forward as star point guard Tyrese Haliburton approaches a potential return.

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Pascal Siakam delivered a performance well below his usual standards, scoring only 11 points on poor 3-for-14 shooting efficiency while appearing uninspired throughout the contest. The supporting cast also faced significant hurdles, with Braden Smith and Myles Turner contributing to the team's struggles through inefficiency and poor ratings.

Smith, playing under increased pressure due to injuries elsewhere on the roster, recorded a minus-seventeen rating with three turnovers against just one assist, struggling against the size of his defenders. Myles Turner dominated the glass with 16 rebounds but shot poorly from the field, finishing with a minus-twenty-two rating despite providing solid defense against Joel Embiid.

Andrew Nembhard finished with 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting and two assists in twenty-five minutes. He was the primary defender on Tyrese Maxey, holding him to 3-for-13 shooting, but the overall team effort fell short of what was needed to compete with the best team in the conference.

Jalen Slawson managed a positive plus-seven rating, showing flashes of potential with six rebounds and four assists in limited minutes. However, his individual success was not enough to overcome the team's offensive drought or the collective lack of execution in a game that was never truly close.

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Coach Rick Carlisle is now tasked with addressing the lack of cohesion and morale in an upcoming critical stretch of the season. The Pacers must find a way to generate momentum and restore confidence among a roster that looked flat and defeated from the opening tip.

The loss serves as a stark reminder of the challenges the team faces when offensive efficiency drops to unsustainable levels. Fans and analysts are questioning the mental toughness of the squad as they look to rebound from this embarrassing performance in future matchups.