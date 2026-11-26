Indiana Pacers maintain 11th place in East despite 6-10 record. Key players return from injury while team thrives in defense and ball security without Tyrese Haliburton.

The Indiana Pacers face a critical juncture in the Eastern Conference standings as they navigate a grueling mid-season stretch defined by high-caliber opponents and significant injury absences. Headquartered at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, the franchise currently holds an 6-12 record, tying with the Chicago Bulls for the 11th best position in the East. Despite sitting 4.5 games behind a top-six playoff seed, the team has demonstrated remarkable resilience during a recent ten-game sequence that featured eight opponents with winning records.

Grueling Schedule and Recent Performance

The Indiana Pacers began this challenging ten-game segment with a difficult three-game road trip that tested their depth and adaptability immediately. The squad traveled to Memphis to face the 6-1 Memphis Grizzlies, then crossed international borders for an away game in Mexico City against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. The trek concluded in Dallas for a matchup against Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks. Indiana managed a 1-2 record during this initial overseas and western stretch, securing a single victory in Memphis.

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Upon returning to Indiana, the Pacers hosted the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks, capitalizing on home-court advantage to secure two consecutive victories. However, momentum stalled immediately afterward as the team suffered a four-game losing streak. These defeats came against formidable opponents including LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by a loss to Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets, and finally a setback against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. The cumulative result of this ten-game period was a 4-6 record, an impressive output given that only the Wizards held a losing record during this span while the other eight teams combined for a 95-52 record.

Key Player Returns and Statistical Shifts

Central to the Pacers' current operational status is the absence of star guard Tyrese Haliburton, whose leadership has been deeply missed in the backcourt. In his absence, Kelly Oubre Jr. has emerged as a vital scoring option, particularly following his return from an injury during the game against the Denver Nuggets in Mexico City. Initially rusty with just 2 points in 16 minutes, Oubre has steadily found his rhythm, recording double figures in each of his last eight games. He recently posted a season-high 20 points on 8-13 shooting against the Oklahoma City Thunder, while his three-point percentage has risen to 31.7%.

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Other roster contributors have also stepped up significantly during this period. Jalen Slawson has solidified his place in the ten-man rotation, providing essential grit, energy, and defensive intensity. Over the last nine contests, Slawson has posted a +16 rating in just 12.8 minutes per game. His offensive efficiency has surged during this stretch, shooting 54.5% from the field, 41.7% from three-point range, and 80% from the free-throw line. Additionally, guard TJ McConnell has made a positive impact upon his return from a hamstring strain that sidelined him for multiple weeks. Even while operating under minutes restrictions against teams like the Denver Nuggets, McConnell has contributed to stabilizing the team's rotation.

Defensive Improvements and Ball Security

The most striking transformation in the Pacers' play over the last ten games is the dramatic improvement in defensive rebounding and ball security. Indiana ranks fifth in defensive rebounds during this stretch, a direct result of a team-wide emphasis on securing the ball to limit second-chance opportunities. While the Pacers allowed 16.1 second-chance points per game for the season, ranking 27th in the league, that figure has dropped to 14.3 points per game over the last ten contests. This improved defensive metric would currently rank seventh in the NBA, signaling a tangible shift in the team's competitive identity.

Offensive production has also shown promising structural changes despite the lack of primary playmaking. The Pacers rank sixth in made field goals and seventh in field goals attempted over this period. While three-point shooting remains inconsistent, the team excels inside the arc, making 31 two-point shots on 54 attempts per game for a 57.4% success rate. Their overall field goal percentage sits at 47.2%, placing them twelfth in the league. This efficiency inside the paint suggests that once outside shooting stabilizes, the offense has the potential to become elite, leveraging the inside-out balance effectively.

Discipline and Future Outlook

Beyond raw statistics, the Pacers have exhibited superior discipline and ball protection under pressure. With Tyrese Haliburton out of the lineup, the team has maintained excellent ball security, ranking third in the league for fewest turnovers committed with an average of just 12.5 per game. They also rank sixth in assists with 28.1 per game and sixth in assists-to-turnover ratio, indicating a highly controlled offense that minimizes reckless turnovers. Defensively, the squad ranks fourth in personal fouls committed at 19.1 per game and eighth in personal fouls drawn at 21.4, reflecting a smart, disciplined approach that keeps opponents off the free-throw line and maintains possession continuity.

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As the Pacers navigate the remainder of their Thanksgiving break and the path toward the postseason, their current standing remains precarious. Sitting at 6-12 and tied with the Chicago Bulls for the 11th spot, they are not yet guaranteed a top-six seed. However, the combination of improved defensive metrics, the returning form of Kelly Oubre Jr., the breakout performance of Jalen Slawson, and the steady presence of TJ McConnell provides a solid foundation. If the team can sustain this level of ball security and defensive rebounding while hoping for the return of their primary floor general, the Indiana Pacers possess the structural integrity to mount a serious challenge for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.