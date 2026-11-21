The Indiana Pacers were looking to end a two-game losing streak on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but James Harden had a vintage performance and

Nov 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden during the second half at Rocket Arena.

Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Indiana Pacers were looking to end a two-game losing streak on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, buton the blue and gold to crush those dreams. After leading by 14 in the 2nd quarter, the Pacers were making their shots and looked like they were headed for a down-to-the-wire finish with a possible win.

Also read James Harden posts 50th 50-point game, moves past Kobe as Cavaliers beat Pacers 128-119

Instead, the Cavaliers erased that 14-point lead by going on a 26-11 run to end the half. They doubled down on that momentum and outscored the Pacers by 21 in the third quarter, making it a 22-point deficit heading into the fourth. Indiana was able to find some rhythm and cut the lead to 6 with about 2 minutes left, but Cleveland closed out the period by outscoring Indiana 11-8 to walk out of the arena with a 128-119 victory.

Nov 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. walks to the bench after being called for a foul during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIt was good to have Nembhard back on the floor tonight after missing the last two games with a hip sprain. He went 3-6 from deep, but missed all of his two-point shots.

His play was much better in the first half than it was the second. He dished out 8 assists to just 2 turnovers , but this was not his best showing. Solid game, butKelly Oubre Jr.: A Oubre tied his season-high with 17 points tonight and probably was the Pacers best guard in the first and second units. His defense was stirdy, but he got into some foul trouble dealing with Harden and Mitchell.

We are continuing to see Oubre get more comfortable in this system. He added 6 rebounds and 2 blocks to his impressive statline. Offensively, Nesmith has lost all of his confidence. His first three-point shot was a wide-open look on the right elbow.

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The ball smacked off the left side of the backboard as he completely missed his target. This led to him passing up open shots for others to take and he finished the game with just two points. He made up for it with 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks. He had the worst plus-minus of the starters.

This was just another okay game from Siakam. He tied Zubac for the highest scorer on the team with 21, but he shot 8-17 from the field. He added 7 rebounds and 2 assists, but didn't have a dynamic impact on the game. He is as consistent as they come, but the Pacers needed a little more than he gave them.

In the first quarter, the Pacers went on a 10-0 run that Zubac was involved in. He had a dunk and layup, establishing himself in the paint. He didn't get another shot the rest of the period. In the second quarter, he got two more shot attempts and made them both, but the team got outscored by 13 during his 6-minute stretch.

Cleveland opened up the 3rd on a 8-2 run in less than 2 minutes and Carlisle pulled Zubac from the game for Nance. Indiana got outscored 35-20 the rest of the quarter. Carlisle then played Big Zu the entirety of the 4th quarter and he had 12 points, 6 rebounds and was a +13 in his minutes. The substitution patterns were puzzling and Zu was frustrated.

Indiana is still trying to figure out how to utlize him best in their system, but whatever was working in the fourth quarter should be the plan moving forward. Nov 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson during the second half at Rocket Arena.

Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIn 10 minutes of play, McConnell went 1-4 from the field for two points and had just 2 assists. He left the game with a hamstring injury, and Carlisle stated postgame that it was the other hamstring that he hurt tonight, not the one that held him out the first six weeks of preseason and the regular season.

There is no timeframe for his return, as Carlisle had no information to share on how severe it was. Overall, a pretty poor game from McConnell. This was a really rough showing for Jackson. He went 1-5 from the field and got lit up like a Christmas tree trying to defend Harden.

He had the worst plus-minus of anyone on the team with a -27. He finished the game with 3 points, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 2 steals and 2 rebounds. This was an overall solid game for Walker. Indiana subbed him into the game in the first quarter and he drew the Harden assignment.

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To his credit, he was mostly in a good defensive position when guarding him, but Harden was just making tough shots. He did not check back into the game until he replaced Nesmith in the fourth. He finished with 8 points and 3 assists and was a +9. This was one of the better showings we have seen from Toppin all season and he was the small-ball five during the Pacers best stretch.

Carlisle mentioned in the postgame press conference that he did not want to burn all of Toppin's minutes at the small-ball five, specifically in the 3rd quarter, when they went with Nance over Zubac. He finished the game with 17 points on 6-11 shooting. He added 3 rebounds, 2 assists and was a +5. Nance was on the floor for the majority of the Pacers worst stretch.

The team was outscored by 13 in the 3rd quarter when he came in for Zubac and by 2 in the first quarter in the only 2 minutes he logged in the 1st half. He went 3-6 from the field and 1-3 from three for 7 points. He added 2 rebounds and 2 blocked shots, but the team was a -15 when he was on the court.

Nov 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Braden Smith drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOver the last few contests, when Smith checks into the game the Pacers begin to play better.

He didn't log any minutes until the fourth quarter when the game felt out of reach, but his play helped lead a strong comeback that cut the lead to 6. With McConnell exiting the game with a hamstring injury, Smith might just be called upon for a larger role. But even if McConnell can play, Indiana might be better off finding minutes for Smith if he is going to continue to be a positive on the floor.

Slawson did not see the floor until the 3rd quarter and that was where the game was lost. It wasn't a reflection of Slawson's time on the court, but the team's play in general. He was able to be a part of the group that closed the 4th quarter and he found a ryrhtym. His statline isn't anything special, but his hard play when trailing by 20 points was apparent.

He finsihed with 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot. Huff played just 1 minute and 28 seconds in the third quarter and had zero stats to add to the game.

There is nothing you can notably takeaway from a 90-second stretch, but I will give him praise for being engaged on the bench and cheering for his teammates despite the score and not being a serious part of the rotation.and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts. Don’t miss our next story. Make Pacers on SI a Preferred Source on Google to see more from us in your search results.