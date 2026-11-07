Pacers Nuggets Mexico City Game Injury Report Updates

Indiana Pacers face Denver Nuggets in Mexico City with key injury updates. TJ McConnell and Kelly Oubre Jr. questionable. Altitude poses challenge against Nikola Jokic.

The Indiana Pacers prepare to face the Denver Nuggets in a regular-season NBA game set for December 3, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis before traveling to Mexico City. This contest marks the first of three international games scheduled for the league, with the team traveling to the Mexican capital to challenge the Nuggets. The matchup presents a unique difficulty as the Pacers must compete against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic while adapting to the extreme altitude of Mexico City, which stands at 2,069 feet higher than Denver.

Injury Report Upgrades For Key Players

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report for the first time this season, signaling a high probability of his return to the court. The backup point guard has been sidelined due to a hamstring strain, a gap in the roster that has been felt during his absence. His return is expected to provide significant leadership and offensive flow to the second unit, which has struggled without his presence on the floor. McConnell is recognized for his competitive spirit, ability to penetrate the paint, and skill in opening up offensive sets for his teammates.

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Alongside McConnell, guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has also moved from out to questionable status following his absence from the last two games. Oubre has been working to overcome a recent scoring slump, and his potential return coincides with the possible reintegration of McConnell. The combination of these two players could prove vital for the Pacers, as McConnell's playmaking allows Oubre to thrive on weak-side cuts for easy scoring opportunities. This synergy is particularly important given the current state of the team's backcourt rotation.

Current Roster Health And Absenteeism

The Indiana Pacers enter the series with a significant list of players officially ruled out due to injury or rehabilitation status. Center Tyrese Haliburton remains absent as he is not with the team, focusing on Achilles injury rehab. Guard Ben Sheppard is also unavailable for travel due to torn meniscus injury rehab, and forward Johnny Furphy is out due to ACL injury rehab. These three absences represent a substantial challenge for Coach Rick Carlisle as he attempts to field a competitive lineup.

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Despite these hurdles, there is optimism regarding the team's health trajectory. After a group of eleven players traveled to Mexico City on Monday, the active roster is expected to shrink to just those three sidelined individuals as more players recover. The return of healthy contributors from the Super 6 team is viewed as a major lift for the squad, especially after a hard-fought loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The team has shown resilience, but adding experienced ball handlers like McConnell and Oubre would significantly stabilize the roster.

Altitude Challenges And Rotation Strategies

Playing in Mexico City presents a distinct physical challenge due to the elevation, which exceeds that of Denver by a considerable margin. Coach Rick Carlisle managed a twelve-man rotation during a recent victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, a strategy that is likely to be repeated in Mexico. Utilizing a deeper rotation allows the team to avoid overloading players with minutes, ensuring they maintain fresh legs and lungs on the floor. This approach is designed to mitigate the effects of the altitude and give the Pacers a better chance at winning the game.

If both T.J. McConnell and Kelly Oubre Jr. are cleared to play, Coach Carlisle will face decisions regarding the final roster composition. It is anticipated that Braden Smith will continue to earn significant minutes due to his ability to handle the ball alongside other playmakers. Smith has demonstrated his value by performing well in limited action, including mid-range scoring that mimics McConnell's style. His presence ensures the offense remains dynamic even with restricted minutes for other veterans.

Nikola Jokic Performance And Statistical Analysis

The primary obstacle for the Pacers is the elite offensive skill set of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Jokic is regarded as the best passer in the world, capable of spreading the floor with three-point shooting and scoring at will inside without relying on elite athleticism. His unique ability to rebound and facilitate makes him a constant threat on both ends of the court. Defenders must remain vigilant against his playmaking and scoring versatility throughout the game.

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Despite his legendary status, Jokic has experienced a slight stepback in overall production this season. He is currently averaging 23.4 points per game, which represents his lowest scoring output since the 2019-2020 season. However, this statistical dip does not diminish his impact on the game, as his passing and rebounding metrics remain world-class. The Pacers must focus on limiting his touches and disrupting his rhythm to counter the Nuggets' offensive engine. The outcome of this international matchup will depend on Indiana's ability to manage these challenges effectively while maximizing the contributions of their returning players.