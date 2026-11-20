Indiana Pacers face Cleveland Cavaliers in a pivotal NBA Cup game. Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac, and improved perimeter shooting are key to overcoming injuries.

The Indiana Pacers prepare to host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 1, 2025, in a high-stakes NBA Cup matchup that carries significant playoff implications for both Eastern Conference squads. This contest arrives at a critical juncture in the early season, serving as a potential tiebreaker in East Group B where both teams currently hold identical one-win and one-loss records. Indiana defeated New York while Cleveland beat Philadelphia, yet both franchises suffered losses to the Miami Heat that complicate their standing.

Strategic Pillars For Pacers Victory

Head coach Rick Carlisle and his staff have identified three specific areas where the Pacers must dominate to secure a win against a Cleveland squad featuring James Harden and Donovan Mitchell. The primary directive focuses on maximizing the offensive output of All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam, who has been described by insiders as a consistent scoring threat that the Cavaliers' defense must account for nightly. The game plan demands that the team feed Siakam the ball early, frequently, and without restriction, leveraging his ability to feast on the wing defenders when matched against former Defensive Player of the Year calibers.

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Despite Siakam's proven talent, consistency remains a variable that the coaching staff aims to eliminate through deliberate ball movement and relentless offensive sets. The strategy involves running plays specifically designed to get the former Raptors star open shots, thereby countering any defensive adjustments Cleveland attempts to make. By removing hesitation from the offensive flow, Indiana hopes to stabilize Siakam's scoring rhythm, which has previously fluctuated between explosive halfs and quiet performances. This approach ensures that the frontcourt anchor remains the focal point of the attack from the opening tip.

Ivica Zubac Must Control The Glass

Center Ivica Zubac is under strict instructions to replicate his recent rebounding dominance, which has been a hallmark of the Pacers' biggest wins this season. Zubac recorded fifteen rebounds during a second-half comeback victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, grabbed twelve boards against Anthony Davis and the Washington Wizards, and secured thirteen boards including nine offensive rebounds in a recent contest against Karl-Anthony Towns. This intensity is vital because Cleveland centers Jarrett Allen, who averages thirteen points and nearly nine rebounds per game, has historically caused matchup problems for Indiana.

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The Pacers cannot afford to allow Allen to control the paint without a strong counter-presence from Zubac. The team needs their center to provide more than the effort shown in previous outings against Philadelphia and Houston. By winning the battle on the boards, Indiana can limit second-chance opportunities for Cleveland and maintain possession efficiency. Zubac's physical presence and rebounding prowess are considered essential components for neutralizing the interior threat posed by the Cavaliers' frontcourt.

Perimeter Shooting And Player Availability

Shooting efficiency from beyond the arc represents the third critical factor, as Indiana has struggled with a team-wide three-point percentage of thirty-two-point-six percent. This deficiency has directly correlated with the majority of the Pacers' losses this season, often turning close games into deficits due to missed open looks. The absence of Tyrese Haliburton and Evan Mobley for this specific matchup exacerbates the difficulty, as Haliburton's playmaking and shooting gravity are missed in the half-court set.

Compounding the issue, guard Andrew Nembhard is also sidelined, removing another primary creator and shooter from the rotation. This leaves open looks to be generated by role players such as Jay Huff, who must replicate his successful performance against Philadelphia, and Nance, who needs to match his shooting form from Mexico City. Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin are also tasked with remembering their capabilities from distance to compensate for the missing star power. If these players can elevate their perimeter shooting, it may open driving lanes for the rest of the roster.

Defensive Challenges Against Cleveland Scorers

On the defensive end, the Pacers acknowledge that stopping elite scorers Donovan Mitchell and James Harden is nearly impossible, but they can make their success difficult. The challenge falls heavily on guards Andrew Nembhard and Quenton Jackson, though Nembhard's absence places a significant burden on Jackson to handle the ball-handling duties. Without Nembhard's experience, Jackson faces a daunting task in containing two of the league's most gifted offensive talents.

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The Pacers must rely on collective defensive effort to disrupt the flow of Harden and Mitchell, forcing them to work harder for every basket. Kelly Oubre Jr. is also mentioned as a key figure in this defensive scheme, suggesting that his perimeter defense will be crucial in slowing down Cleveland's offense. The outcome of this NBA Cup game could determine which team maintains better positioning in East Group B, making every defensive stop and offensive possession vital for both Indiana and Cleveland.