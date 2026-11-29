One night after getting crushed by the 76ers, the Pacers were back in action on Saturday in Chicago to face the Bulls. There is no time in the NBA to sulk after

Nov 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell passes the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Dailyn Swain during the first half at United Center.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThings looked good early for Indiana, but the end result looked all too familiar. The Pacers fell short once again, losing to the Bulls by a final score of 108-107. Time is running short to make a run at the top teams in the conference, as the Pacers continue to wait for Tyrese Haliburton to return. The Pacers led by as many as 17 points in this game.

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That has to end up in the win column. As the Bulls slowly made their way back into the game, the Pacers still held a four point lead in the closing minutes, but couldn't close the deal. Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith missed shots late, and the Pacers defense couldn't contain Matas Buzelis or former Pacer guard Buddy Hield down the stretch. .