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Pacers earn first home win of season with 114-101 victory over Wizards

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Pacers earn first home win of season with 114-101 victory over Wizards
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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Pacers snapped a two-game losing streak and earned their first home win of the season with a 114-101 victory over the Washington Wizards. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists. It marked the ninth time this season that Siakam has scored at least 20 points.

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam celebrates with teammates including forward Jarace Walker and guard Andrew Nembhard, right, after defeating the Orlando Magic in an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Orlando, Fla.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers snapped a two-game losing streak and earned their first home win of the season with a 114-101 victory over the Washington Wizards. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists. It marked the ninth time this season that Siakam has scored at least 20 points. Point guard Andrew Nembhard recorded his third double-double of the season, finishing with 17 points and 10 assists.

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Pacers center Ivica Zubac had a strong showing, scoring 20 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Indiana and Washington were tied 77-77 entering the fourth quarter, but the Pacers pulled away by scoring 37 points in the final period. Indiana shot 12 of 19 from the field in the fourth quarter to secure the double-digit win. The Pacers improved to 4-8 on the season.

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They will host the defending champion New York Knicks on Friday, Nov. 13.

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