The Pac-12’s innovative flex week concluded late on Saturday night with Oregon State securing a 38-10 road victory over Fresno State as a dense fog settled into

concluded late on Saturday night with Oregon State securing a 38-10 road victory over Fresno State as a dense fog settled into a sparsely populated Valley Children’s Stadium.

The crowd wasn’t considerably larger at kickoff for a rematch that should’ve drawn some interest between a pair of 6-5 teams. The Bulldogs defeated the Beavers at home on Halloween, 38-22. Valley Children’s Stadium wasn’t the only empty stadium during a Pac-12 flex week that largely flopped. The crowd at Canvas Stadium for Colorado State’s home rematch withcould’ve been counted by hand.

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The same was true at Martin Stadium as Washington State hosted a Pac-12 championship game participant. Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard criticized the flex week structure during a recent press conference. Shephard felt that the lack of a set schedule impacted travel budgets and prevented some family and fans from attending the final regular-season game. He also didn’t think a team should travel to the same destination twice in one season.