Pac-12 Expansion: Media Rights Deal Takes Center Stage Amidst AAC Realignment

The Pac-12 conference is temporarily pausing expansion efforts to prioritize securing a new media rights agreement. While commissioner Teresa Gould aims to bring in at least one more football school, the conference's future direction hinges on the outcome of these negotiations. Rumors persist about the Pac-12 targeting schools from the American Athletic Conference (AAC), but the AAC, led by commissioner Tim Pernetti, is prepared to resist another raid similar to the one in September.

Once this process concludes, anticipated sometime this spring, commissioner Teresa Gould and her member schools will revisit the membership issue. The restructured Pac-12 could maintain a regional focus, emphasizing its West Coast brand recognition.

This hints at a potential strategy to target schools from the American Athletic Conference (AAC) again. The AAC, however, stands ready to defend its territory, similar to its successful resistance against the Pac-12's previous attempts to recruit Memphis, Tulane, South Florida, and UTSA in September.Tim Pernetti, AAC commissioner, expressed his awareness of the conference's frequent role in realignment discussions, stating, 'Why? Historically, the AAC has been a breeding ground that has built strong programs. We're always walking around with a target on our back.' Pernetti, who previously served as Rutgers' athletic director during their move to the Big Ten, has taken a strategic approach to safeguarding the AAC. He emphasized the importance of providing schools with accurate information and expert guidance during the expansion process, ensuring they could make informed decisions.While the AAC's media rights agreement with ESPN averages $7 million per school annually, the deal is believed to allocate above-average revenue shares to its longest-standing members, including Memphis, Tulane, and USF. Former commissioner Mike Aresco structured this deal, which extends into the 2030s. Although the exact revenue splits within the AAC are not publicly disclosed, the Pac-12 would likely need to offer its targeted schools around $12 million annually to surpass their current earnings from the AAC.Pernetti maintains that all conferences are driven by the pursuit of higher revenue and resources, often overlooking other factors. He questions whether frequent travel across the country for conference competitions truly benefits the student-athlete experience. He encourages schools to prioritize this aspect during expansion discussions. The Pac-12, in September, could only present financial projections as it had yet to finalize a media rights deal set to commence in summer 2026. If it attempts to recruit AAC schools again this spring, it would likely have a finalized network agreement and could offer concrete revenue figures. The Pac-12's expansion endeavors also raise questions about the value proposition of potential new members like Memphis, Tulane, and USF. Any additions would need to contribute to the conference's revenue and profitability for its existing eight members.The success of Pac-12's expansion hinges on several unknowns, including its willingness to establish a national footprint and the perceived value of potential new members. Pernetti acknowledges the possibility of future realignment, stating, 'This is like hurricane season. We had it in September, and it's going to come back around. It's inevitable, and you can't predict when it's going to hit. You just have to be prepared for it.





