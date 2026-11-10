Paapa Essiedu really does not want to talk about J.K. Rowling

"I'm not really here to speak about Jo's politics or to be a mouthpiece for her," the Severus Snape actor toldstar Paapa Essiedu says that continuing to discuss his opposition to J.K.

Rowling’s anti-trans views will only feed a “‘them and us’ dynamic”—and he has no interest in doing that.

Also read Man Arrested Near White House With Firearms And Threats Against President Trump

“I have been super clear about my position on this topic, and that is the reason why she spoke out about me,” Essiedubecause of his differing opinion and wouldn’t exercise it even if she did. “I’m really keen not to make a kind of ‘them and us’ dynamic here,” Essiedu, who plays Severus Snape in the upcoming series, said. “I’m not really here to speak about Jo’s politics or to be a mouthpiece for her.

I can only be really, really clear about what I believe and be consistent with that. ” According towhen pressed on the subject, Essiedu firmly reiterated, “I don’t want to talk about Jo at all. ” Instead, the actor focused on his own stance about trans people, saying that they, along with other marginalized groups, have “the right to be treated with respect and dignity and safety at all times.

Advertisement

”series based on Rowling’s books, the project has been steeped in controversy, largely because of the author’s outspoken anti-trans views. Rowling also serves as an executive producer on the reboot. Many feel that supporting the franchise, whether it’s by watching the new show, visiting thesigned an open letter supporting trans rightsthat he’s not trying to erase the legacy of the previous films or Alan Rickman’s performance as Snape, and he doesn’t want to alienate die-hard fans.

And while he didn’t comment on Rowling profiting from the new series, he said that he’s more interested in the source material’s “Themes of forgiveness, and good triumphing over evil, and of accepting people for who they are and allowing people to really be themselves within a world where anything is possible. ”