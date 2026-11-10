Paapa Essiedu, Harry Potter’s New Snape, Is Ready for Questions

Essiedu, best known for ‘I May Destroy You,’ says he feels Alan Rickman’s presence in the role. He also knows that this trip to Hogwarts comes with controversy.

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“I still remember the day that my agent rang me up and told me I’d got that job,” he says 11 years later. “I was gassed about it for about three seconds. And then I was like, ‘Fuck, what have I done? ’” Critics loved Essiedu as the Danish prince.

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“It was good,” he says casually of his star-making performance. Yet his casting provoked headlines for another reason: He was the first Black actor to play Hamlet at the RSC.

“There was this—not even fascination—this obsession with the fact that I was a Black person who was doing it,” he recalls. The Olivier-winning, Emmy-nominated performer now views that stint as a dry run for the most high-profile role of his career: potions professor Severus Snape in HBO’s highly anticipated and deeply polarizingtelevision series.

“I kind of draw a small pathway in comparison to the freeway that I’m on now,” he says. ’s multibillion-dollar franchise about a boy wizard. After seven primary books, a variety of secondary volumes, eight feature films, multiple spin-offs, a Broadway play, and rides and shops at six Universal theme parks worldwide, Harry Potter arguably has name recognition rivaling that of Hamlet, or Jesus. Though “don’t let my auntie hear you comparing Harry Potter to the Bible,” says Essiedu.

“Trust me, she can shut down the whole oflike that. ” He flicks his wrist.

“On the record, I’m not agreeing with this here, just in case. ” Essiedu was raised in the east London neighborhood of Walthamstow by his mother, who never imagined her son might have a career as a professional actor.

“Single Ghanaian woman parent? ” he says.

“It was not on the top-five list of jobs that were made available. ” His father, who lived back in Ghana with Essiedu’s half-siblings, died when Essiedu was 14.

“He was there, but he wasn’t there,” Essiedu says. The 36-year-old describes his childhood as “fully millennial”: “Slap-bang in the middle, pre-internet, pre-fucking-Netflix, on-demand television, just barely dealing with Game Boy Colors. Life was analog,” he says. But while many his age are predisposed to wax poetic about life in the ’90s, Essiedu doesn’t see it with entirely rose-colored glasses.

“In many ways, it was fucking boring,” he says with a laugh. “There was a lot of just staring out the window and hoping some shit was going to happen. ”books, which “were coming out regularly at the precise time that I was starting to develop my taste for literature…. The world that was created was so full.

Can you imagine, like, 12-year-old boys, 13-year-old boys reading 600-page books, 700-page books about wizards? We’re meant to be out here in the streets playing football, basketball, whatever. I’m like, ‘I’m going home. I’m reading the book.

I’m inside. ’”“They’re considering me for a teacher. That means I’m fucking old now," says Essiedu.

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"When you’re a kid, teachers don’t even have ages. They’re just old.

" When he was 18, Essiedu joined the National Youth Theatre—a selective performing arts training center in London where actors likehoned their craft. Essiedu auditioned for a distinctly teenage reason: “Let’s just say there was someone that I wanted to be around who was also going to National Youth Theatre,” he says cheekily. After getting accepted, Essiedu raised the money he needed to attend, going around his school asking friends and acquaintances for donations.

The crush might not have lasted—“let’s say the person who I was supposedly following disappeared”—but a lifelong passion for performing developed.and Jez Butterworth,” he says.

“By luck, really, I found myself in a room that gave me the idea to basically burn down all of my mother’s ambitions for myself and go in a different direction. Arguably, it turned out okay. ”list of 100 best TV shows of the 21st century: “Of course it was on that list,” he says.

“I think it was a phenomenally singular and confident and brave and unprecedented piece of work. ”Snape was the only part he wanted, though the role was a bit of a reality check: “They’re considering me for a teacher. That means I’m fucking old now. When you’re a kid, teachers don’t even have ages.

They’re just old. ”Essiedu put his pride aside and met with Gardiner and Mylod. Much to his surprise, after a two-hour chat about the show, Essiedu found out he had the part.

“Professor Snape requires an extraordinary actor,” Gardiner tellsvia email. “He has to be intimidating, dangerous, sometimes very funny, but there’s also an enormous amount that he’s concealing. You need someone who can make you feel that there’s a whole other story unfolding beneath the one you’re watching. Someone who can convey depth and complexity without necessarily saying a word.

Someone with real intensity. Paapa is one of those rare actors who can do all of that. ”. Over the phone, the veteran says he’s never acted with anyone quite like Essiedu.

“He is so focused and intense, and yet there’s an ease to his acting,” says Lithgow. “He just has a great sense of how mysterious he is, which is what makes him so compelling as Snape in“We simply needed one of the greatest actors in Britain to do it justice,” agrees Mylod, also via email. Essiedu “has extraordinary range, and I always, always believe him.

” In April 2025, HBO announced that Essiedu had won the role of Snape—played with an inimitable snarl in the film franchise by the late great. Essiedu read the books to prepare, but opted not to watch the movies.

“To be honest, I never watched the movies when I was younger,” he says. “I still don’t think I really know what happens inbecause I read it so quickly that it didn’t really seep in. I was like, ‘This shit is complicated as hell, man. Dumbledore’s dead?

What the fuck? ’” But even if he only has passing familiarity with Rickman’s take on the character, Essiedu says he’s not focused on trying to reinvent Snape or make people forget about his predecessor’s work.

“The guy is an icon. He’s a legend,” Essiedu says of Rickman.

“Anyone who’s ever met Alan or spoken to him or been friends with him have all reached out to me and spoken about what Alan would’ve thought about my casting. There’s so much goodwill, and I really feel him with me. ” The public’s reaction was decidedly more complex. After Essiedu’s casting was announced, the internet erupted, with certain corners deeply upset that a Black man was stepping into the role.

In March, Essiedu toldof London that he’d received death threats from so-called Harry Potter fans: “Quit or I’ll murder you,” one said. Essiedu doesn’t have a problem with good-faith criticism.

“There’s some people who are just like, ‘I’ve done my research, and I know what kind of actor you are, and you suck. ’ And they’re totally entitled to their opinion,” he says.

“Then there are the people who are like, ‘You are bad because you are Black’—which, to me, is racist. ” He stops to reconsider his words for a moment.

“Well, actually not ‘You’re bad because you are Black. ’ But there is a racially driven animosity. ” In the final weeks before the series premiere, though, Essiedu is most concerned with a third group, one he has real empathy for.

“There are people who have got such a tight and deeply felt connection to something that they believe is theirs, and it feels like somebody is trying to take their thing and break their thing,” he says. Essiedu has a message for that cohort: “I know that’s not what I’m trying to do. I’m not trying to break anybody’s nothing. After this, we’re not going to burn the books.

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We’re not going to remove the DVDs of the films. It’s not the end of that. That all still exists. ” And Essiedu is quick to point out that the vitriol hasn’t been universal: “I got a lot of love as well,” he says.

“That really fuels me as much as the hate. ” He’s also aware that he could avoid much of the bad stuff by staying offline—if only it were that easy.

“You’ve got your DMs, and then there’s the bit where it says ‘request’ or ‘hidden,’” he says. “You know you shouldn’t go in there. You know you don’t need to scratch that itch. But you can’t stop yourself from doing it.

You want to know what the face of the monster looks like. ” Essiedu’s showrunner, at least, has his back.

“It’s appalling that anyone should be subjected to that kind of abuse in any circumstances,” writes Gardiner. “He has handled it with incredible grace, and I have nothing but the greatest respect for him…. Paapa has absolutely nailed the role, and it is that performance that deserves our attention.

” Having seen the first two episodes of the series—which feature about 30 seconds of Essiedu’s Professor Snape—I can say that the only major difference between theEssiedu’s casting, at least so far. Though the plot unfolds more slowly—the show has eight hours to fill, after all, rather than two—the world of the series looks more or less the same as the one in the original films, from Hogwarts to Diagon Alley to the Dursleys’ house.

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, who play Harry, Hermione, and Ron, respectively, bear a striking resemblance to their forebears, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint—particularly McLaughlin. In this milieu, Essiedu’s dreadlocked Snape stands out—which has potentially given the trolls more ammo. Essiedu says he’s “very clear-minded in my head about what I want to do and what I’m trying to achieve, and the potential of it.

” Having more time to tell the story means “hopefully I get the opportunity to pull the contradictions and the unexpected masks of Severus so that eventually we get a human being that is fully fleshed and living and breathing. That was my ambition, and is my ambition. And you can judge me sometime—in 2039 or whatever it is—as to whether it’s been successful or not.

” There’s another reason one might have some trepidation about joining the staff of Hogwarts at this particular moment. In the past decade, J.K. Rowling—the mastermind behind—has descended into what her critics characterize as anti-transgender activism, using her apparently endless supply of cash to support gender-essentialist policies in the UK.

While Rowling is adamant that she is not anti-trans, some, likeShortly after he was cast in the series, Essiedu signed an open letter in support of the transgender, nonbinary, and intersex community. Rowling then made a post on X saying that she does not have the power to fire him from the show—but wouldn’t even if she could.

“I have been super clear about my position on this topic, and that is the reason why she spoke out about me,” says Essiedu. “I’m really keen not to make a kind of ‘them and us’ dynamic here. I’m not really here to speak about Jo’s politics or to be a mouthpiece for her. I can only be really, really clear about what I believe and be consistent with that.

” So, what does he believe? After a bit of equivocating , Essiedu says the following with his chest: “I believe, in my bones, that trans people, queer people, people of all creeds and color have got the right to be treated with respect and dignity and safety at all times—whether they’re in the workplace, whether they’re at home or in the street, whatever.

That’s what I believe, and that’s the way that I choose to live my life. That’s the creed by which I live. ” Perhaps that statement presents an inherent contradiction. Rowling is actively involved with the new series and will generate income from it that she could then use to fund her pet causes.

But Essiedu believes Rowling’s books—rather than her politics—prove why it’s important to tell Harry’s story again for a new generation.

“When I come back to this story—this actual story—I’m thinking about the themes that it explores,” he says. “Themes of forgiveness, and good triumphing over evil, and of accepting people for who they are and allowing people to really be themselves within a world where anything is possible.

I feel like there is something at the center of the story that we own, at least as much as anybody else, that still has the potential to do really, really, really beautiful things. ”Coat by J. Mueser; shirts by Brioni and Bottega Veneta; pants by Thom Sweeney; brooch by V V Rouleaux; rings by David Yurman. Hair products by Guru London; grooming products by Clarins; hair, Christian Okonta; grooming, Francesca Daniella; tailor, Inna Romanovych; set design, Freya Wentworth.

Produced on location by Artistry Global. For details, go tomagazine. Chris is also an actor and comedian who performs all over New York, where he resides. Follow him onHawke breaks down pivotal moments in his filmography—and why we have Martin Scorsese to thank for one of them.

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