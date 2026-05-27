Paapa Essiedu and Maxine Peake Join U.K. Short Film ‘Laundreams’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Laundreams marks the debut film rom writer-director duo Amber Gadd and Evie Ward-Drummond, who also star

‘Paddington 4’: Armando Iannucci to Write Bear’s Next Movie, ‘Paddington in Peru’ Director Dougal Wilson in Talks to Return James Gray Says ‘Ad Astra’ Was ‘Taken Away’ From Him and Made Longer by 20th Century Fox: ‘It Would Have Been a Very Different Movie’, star of HBO’s upcoming “Harry Potter” series and a newly-crowned Olivier Award winner, has taken time away from playing Professor Snape to joinProducer Tobi Kyeremateng, who won the BAFTA TV for best short form for 2023’s “How to Be a Person,” has also joined the project, which marks the debut film from writer-director duo Amber Gadd and Evie Ward-Drummond.

'Ladies First' Review: Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike Trade Places in a Dated Battle-of-the-Sexes Comedy Essiedu stars in the rural Sheffield-set coming-of-age short alongside Ward-Drummond , David Fielder and Gadd, making her screen acting debut. Peake executive produces alongside Kyeremateng, Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton and Mustapha Wehbi.

“Laundreams” is set inside a working laundrette filmed on location in Ward-Drummond’s family business and follows Minnie and Leah, two twenty-somethings who have never left their hometown. When former coworker Danny unexpectedly returns from London, the pair spiral into a chaotic attempt to impress him, only to discover that the lives and relationships they’ve overlooked may be exactly what they need.

The short is produced by Nina Georgieff and Anna Sophia Duff for Muckea, in association with Little Lark Productions and Oscar-winning Slick Films. The filmmakers describe the project as “an ode to the bravery of dreaming, no matter where you come from,” and a film that explores “the humour, tenderness and ambition that exist within ordinary spaces.

”“Laundreams” will have its world premiere at BAFTA and Oscar-qualifying Raindance Film Festival, screening on Sunday 21st June at 12:15pm and Tuesday 23rd June at 12:45pm. Sundance Grand Jury Prize Winner ‘Cactus Pears’ Sets U.K. and Ireland Theatrical Release





Variety / 🏆 108. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Memorial Day Marks Turning Point in MLB Standings AnalysisAs Memorial Day arrives, MLB analysts examine how early-season standings gain significance, noting that 59% of teams leading on June 1 have won their division since 1995. Discussion highlights the perceived mediocrity in the American League, the surprising parity between payrolls of the league's best and worst teams, and the ongoing wild‑card race, especially for the Orioles.

Read more »

Eastside Memorial Day commemoration marks 80 years at Cinco PuntosThe Memorial Day celebration at the Mexican American All Wars Memorial honors service members of Mexican descent who died in war.

Read more »

Dublin marks Memorial Day with procession, wreath tribute and ceremony honoring the fallenMemorial Day brought ceremonies across central Ohio, blending the unofficial start of summer with tributes to those who died in military service.In Dublin, a mo

Read more »

Cambridge International Void Physics Papers After Pakistani Leak, Students Face Retakes and Assessed MarksExam board Cambridge International nullified recent A‑Level physics papers following leaks traced to Pakistan, prompting a shift to assessed marks based on other modules and sparking anxiety among students about university admissions.

Read more »