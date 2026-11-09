PA Turnpike moves closer to Open Road Tolling amid tollbooth phase out

A major change is nearing for the millions of drivers who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike, as tollbooths are phasing out in favor of Open Road Tolling.

Image of one of the gantries that is part of the Open Road Tolling system, taken on November 6, 2026 A major change is nearing for the millions of drivers who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike, as tollbooths are being phased out in favor ofTurnpike officials said the gantries are designed to improve safety and traffic flow along the turnpike’s 565 miles by eliminating traditional toll plazas.

There are no longer those site-impeding and traffic-impeding tollbooths. Traffic will flow much more like a normal interstate highway,” said Craig Shuey, the commission’s chief operating officer. Shuey said the gantries handle both E-ZPass and toll-by-plate transactions. With the new technology, turnpike officials are urging drivers to make sure their E-ZPass transponder is properly mounted.

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Officials said drivers should not raise a transponder by hand at each gantry while traveling at highway speeds, and instead place it on the windshield near the mirror.

“The best advice is as long as it’s up there now mounted, you can even forget that it’s there,” said Chris Maugans, the toll operations project manager for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Drivers will also see changes in how tolls appear, Shuey said, because tolling will be recorded at multiple points along a trip rather than at a single tollbooth entry and exit.

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“Instead of one trip being from, say, Harrisburg to Pittsburgh, there will be, I think, ten gantries that you’re going to pass between those two points. And each one of those will have a toll attached to it,” he said. The open road tolling system is scheduled to launch statewide in January. Shuey said demolition of existing toll plazas will begin soon afterward, and “that process will take about two years to complete.

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