PA school district student photos used to create sexually explicit images of minors

(PITTSBURGH)- The FBI is investigating after photographs of two Penn-Trafford School District students were taken from the district's website and used to create

The FBI is investigating after photographs of two Penn-Trafford School District students were taken from the district's website and used to create sexually explicit images of minors by a man in New England.

During the summer, the district was notified by the FBI that two photographs of students from the district's website were taken, altered and made into explicit and inappropriate photographs of minors. On Wednesday, KDKA confirmed that Stephen Dickson of Connecticut was arrested and is being charged in connection with the case.

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"At first, it's just like a gut punch, right? Because you don't really think, could this happen to you? It can happen to anybody," said Carly Bouch, a parent of one of the students whose image was manipulated. She said that shortly after the FBI contacted the school district, they contacted her and her husband, along with several other affected families, to inform them of this situation.

Bouch said that the FBI has been responsive to her regarding this investigation over the last two months. But Bouch said the school district has not said anything about any of this, which prompted her to publicly address what she called a lack of transparency at Monday's Penn-Trafford school board meeting.

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"As soon as I stood up there and I started, and I said, 'If I cry, I apologize,'" said Bouch. "I could just feel that all eyes were on me and they were actually listening for once, meaning the board and the administration. " "We are deeply saddened and disturbed that our students were victimized in such a manner.

The safety, well-being and privacy of our students remain among our highest priorities, and we recognize the emotional impact that an incident of this nature can have on students and their families.

" The FBI said that this is still an active and ongoing investigation, and the bureau urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspected exploitation of a child through the FBI's tipline at 1-800-225-5324, tips.fbi.gov, by calling your local FBI field office, or by visiting the cyber tipline. Penbrook police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman charged with burglary after she reportedly helped someone steal copper plumbing from a home.

A man was killed after he was pinned between two truck trailers in Carlisle on Tuesday. A Dauphin County man is facing several charges after the police said he assaulted two people and pointed a gun at a group with kids during a hostage situation. More than a dozen units were called to the scene of a crash with reported heavy entrapment along Route 322 in Lancaster County, per emergency dispatchers.