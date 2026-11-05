Pennsylvania Police Identify Deceased Truck Driver James Richard Clark Sr. as Killer of Susan Rush and Brenda Ritter

Pennsylvania State Police used DNA evidence to identify James Richard Clark Sr. as the suspect in the 1976 and 1977 murders of Susan Rush and Brenda Ritter in Washington County.

Pennsylvania State Police officially identified James Richard Clark Sr. as the serial killer responsible for the 1976 and 1977 murders of Susan Rush and Brenda Ritter in Washington County. The announcement was made during a press conference on Wednesday by Corporal James Petrosky from Troop B criminal investigation assessment unit. Authorities utilized advanced DNA testing to confirm that Clark, a long-haul truck driver who died of natural causes in July 2023, was the same offender who fatally strangled both young women.

The breakthrough came after evidence from both cases was submitted for DNA analysis in 2008. Following technological advancements and additional funding allocated in May 2025, new forensic tests solidified the link between the two crimes. Corporal Petrosky stated that this testing validated the existence of a serial killer operating in Washington County during that specific timeframe. He emphasized that Clark had not previously been considered a suspect in either case despite his age matching the timeline of the offenses.

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Susan Elizabeth Rush disappeared on November 24, 1976, after leaving her job at the G. C. Murphy store near the Washington Mall. Reports on her age vary, with some sources citing nineteen while others suggest twenty-one. She was last seen shortly after 6 p.m. before a scheduled family dinner and church service ahead of Thanksgiving. Her family reported her missing that evening when she failed to return home.

Rush's car was discovered by her brother the following day around 10 a.m., located approximately a quarter mile from her workplace. Authorities subsequently found her body in the trunk of the vehicle. Coroner reports indicated she had been fatally strangled, possibly using a piece of leather or shoestring. The Pennsylvania State Police has been asked for clarification regarding the conflicting accounts of her age at the time of her disappearance.

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Almost six months later, on May 18, 1977, eighteen-year-old Brenda Lee Ritter left the home of her boyfriend, Larry Bonazza, in Chartiers Township. Her mother initially believed Ritter had remained at Bonazza's home due to severe storm conditions but reported her missing the next morning after learning this was not the case. A search operation eventually located Ritter's body near Roupe Road on a hillside.

A subsequent medical examination concluded that Ritter had also been strangled. The identification of James Richard Clark Sr. as the perpetrator in both cases establishes a direct link between these two separate incidents. This connection was solidified through advanced forensic testing methods that narrowed the suspect list to Clark. The families of Rush, Ritter, and Clark have been formally informed about the findings.

Rush and Ritter were two of five young women and girls murdered in the Pittsburgh area between November 1976 and June 1977. The other victims included seventeen-year-old Deborah Capiola, who was sexually assaulted and strangled after leaving to catch her school bus. Sixteen-year-old Mary Gency died of fracture wounds after being sexually assaulted. Additionally, twenty-six-year-old Roberta Elam was raped and strangled during this period.

David Robert Kennedy and Robert William Urwin Jr. were ultimately convicted of the murders of Capiola and Gency, respectively. The killing of Roberta Elam remains unsolved. Historical data from the Radford University and Florida Gulf Coast University Serial Killer Database indicates a dramatic surge in suspected serial killer victims in the United States during the 1970s. The number rose from 621 in the 1960s to 2,092 in the 1970s.

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Corporal Petrosky suggested that other victims may be linked to Clark, noting the persistent nature of such offenders. He stated, 'I believe that once you are a serial killer, you are always a serial killer.' He added that there could potentially be more victims associated with Clark based on the pattern of behavior observed in these two cases.

Investigators are continuously revisiting these cases to examine evidence for additional items that can be tested or retested. This ongoing review aims to determine if there is further evidence linking Clark to other crimes. The investigation remains open as officials seek to understand the full scope of the suspect's activities during the late 1970s. Newsweek contacted the Pennsylvania State Police for comment via email on Thursday outside regular office hours.